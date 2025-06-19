K League champion Ulsan falls early
입력 2025.06.19 (00:59)
[Anchor]
Ulsan, representing the K League at the FIFA Club World Cup, stumbled in their first match against a South African team.
The Club World Cup has struggled to attract the attention of football fans, raising concerns about its early box office performance.
Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.
[Report]
Ulsan's journey in the Club World Cup did not start smoothly.
The kickoff was delayed by over an hour due to forecasts of lightning.
Amidst a chaotic atmosphere, the match finally began, but K League champions Ulsan conceded a goal just 29 minutes into the first half.
After a corner kick led to a scramble in front of the goal, they initially conceded a goal, but a video review declared a handball foul, allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief.
However, Ulsan's defense continued to falter against the quick South African players, and they conceded the opening goal after a single penetrating pass broke their line.
Having completely lost the momentum, Ulsan's defense was almost breached again, but an offside call spared them from a complete defeat.
In their first match, Ulsan faced the reality of the world stage, and despite the term 'World Cup,' the stands were eerily empty, creating a cold atmosphere.
Only a little over 3,400 spectators attended Ulsan's first match, and despite ambitious plans to significantly increase the number of participating teams and prize money, the Club World Cup is facing a red light in its early stages.
Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds also struggled, losing 3-1 to the prestigious Argentine club River Plate, continuing the early difficulties for Asian teams.
This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.