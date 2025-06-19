[News Today] All Koreans to receive Spending Coupons

입력 2025-06-19 17:09:00 수정 2025-06-19 17:10:51 News Today



[LEAD]

The government and ruling party have agreed on a 20 trillion won supplementary budget, aimed at jumpstarting domestic spending. Every citizen will receive spending coupons. For low-income groups, the support will go even further. In a move to ease financial pressure, part of the debt held by small business owners will be written off.



[REPORT]

As the first meeting among the party, government and top office since the launch of the Lee Jae Myung administration, it was held to fine-tune and finalize the details of a supplementary budget proposal.



The key issue is the scope of consumption coupon distribution, which is designed to boost economic recovery.



Initially, selective distribution was reviewed citing fiscal issues.



As originally proposed by the Democratic Party, it was decided to universally hand out the vouchers to all citizens. But extra relief will be given to low-income earners.



Reportedly, each person will receive 150,000 won or little over 108 USD. Vulnerable groups will be given up to 500,000 won or little over 361 USD per person.



The party and government also agreed to issue more community-based currencies.



As part of the measure, greater discounts will be offered on community gift vouchers issued in regions outside the capital area.



The envisioned supplementary budget also will include a fund to write off debts partially for small business owners.



Jin Sung-joon/ Democratic Party Policy Committee

To help vulnerable business owners get back on their feet, government will purchase and write off part of their debts.



Given the volume of the first additional budget, the upcoming extra budget is forecast to be around 20 trillion won or about 14.55 billion dollars.



Predicting that tax revenue will likely be less than expected, the government has decided to revise its budget plan.



The ruling party called for appropriating a bold supplementary budget bill and quickly reviewing and approving it.



The People Power Party said that although they understand the intention and purpose, there are concerns about inflation and an increase in state debt.



The extra budget proposal was reviewed and approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung Thursday afternoon.