[News Today] “NK to send military workers to Kursk”

North Korea is sending six thousand more troops to Russia, comprising engineers and military builders, on top of combat forces already deployed. The move violates UN Security Council resolutions. Seoul says it doesn't support the deployment and has raised concerns.



Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is said to be one of the closest aides to President Vladimir Putin.



He visited Pyongyang again and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just two weeks after his previous visit on June 4.



The two sides discussed the reconstruction of the Kursk region to which North Korean troops had already been dispatched.



Kim has finalized the scope of the agreement between the two countries and discussed details of cooperation.



Shoigu said the North will deploy 1,000 deminers to remove mines planted in the Russian region.



It has also agreed to send 5,000 military construction workers to help rebuilding efforts.



It's possible that Russia may have made a special request for North Korea to dispatch military personnel with vast experience in construction.



Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University

North Korean sappers are usually mobilized for building roads, bridges and apartments. It seems Russia made the request with high expectations.



It is predicted that this deployment will enable North Korea to get deeply involved in the rebuilding of the Kursk region in the future.



In response, a presidential official condemned the North's troop dispatch, saying that it is a concerning issue and South Korea doesn't support it.



The Foreign Ministry in Seoul urged Pyongyang to immediately halt the planned dispatch, stressing that sending North Korean workers overseas is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.