[News Today] Kim Keon-hee refuses summons again

Mounting evidence suggests former First Lady Kim Keon-hee may have been aware of the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation. After consistently rejecting prosecutors' summons, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee's side said she will cooperate with the newly launched special counsel investigation, while maintaining she won't respond to any further calls from the prosecution.



The prosecution has sent five notices so far to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee to appear for questioning as a suspect.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in charge of probing the allegation of interfering with public nominations has sent three notices.



And the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office has delivered two notices to re-investigate the suspicion of her involvement in Deutsche Motors stock price manipulation.



Before the presidential election, she had refused the summons for 'possibly affecting the election'. Now she's been admitted to a hospital for severe depression.



The prosecution has obtained hundreds of phone call recordings implicating that she might have known about the manipulation of Deutsche Motors stock prices.



But the former first lady said that she would not respond to the prosecution investigation team's summons since they should have sent her cases to the special counsel.



Her legal team said in a phone call to KBS that the prosecution's probe is redundant as the same charges will be investigated by the independent counsel.



Also her attorneys added, that she will accept the special counsel's summons.



It appears that she will not cooperate with the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office which is looking into the allegation that shaman priest Jeon Seong-bae had solicited her.



The special counsel assigned to Kim Keon-hee's cases visited the prosecutors' office which has looked into her allegations until now and even the Financial Supervisory Service to ask for their cooperation.



Min Joong-ki/ Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case

We talked about the prosecutors and investigators from the Seoul Central Dist. Prosecutors' Office and asked for their cooperation.



Independent counsel Cho Eun-suk in charge of the insurrection case said that he has indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for additional charges such as conspiring to destroy evidence.



It is believed that this measure was taken to prevent the ex-minister from being released soon as his detainment period is about to expire.