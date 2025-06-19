News Today

[News Today] Heavier sentence for trainee death

[LEAD]
A military commander has been handed a heavier sentence for the death of a trainee under his watch. The recruit had just entered boot camp when he was subjected to abusive treatment that ultimately took his life. The court condemned him for following outdated barracks culture instead of correcting it.

[REPORT]
A boot camp at the Army's 12th infantry division in Inje, Gangwondo Province.

Here, one of six trainees who were being disciplined for breaching rules died last May as they were made to run in full gear.

A company commander, indicted for abuse of power and mistreatment resulting in death was sentenced to five years in prison in the first trial.

But an appeals court handed a heavier sentence of five and a half years.

The second trial saw the abusive acts perpetrated by the accused were not single, as viewed by the earlier court, but multiple.

The court said the abuse and mistreatment differed by each victim, resulting in a heavier sentence.

Lim Tae-hoon / Center for Military Human Rights Korea
It's a meaningful ruling in that it sets a criteria for future human rights cases that may arise in the military.

The court also noted the commander followed an outdated barracks culture and thereby undermined public trust in the military.

The company leader's deputy, also facing the same charges, meanwhile received three years, the same sentence as in the first trial.

The deceased trainee's family expressed hope the incident can serve to rectify law and order in the military.

Bereaved family of trainee/
We ask the new gov't to fill the military with upright people at all levels, from teaching assistants to the defense minister and strive to uncover the truth.

The commander and deputy are known to be considering whether to appeal to bring the case to the Supreme Court.

