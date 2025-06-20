Israel, Iran trade missile strikes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It seems that Iran, which has received an ultimatum, is contemplating how to respond.



In the meantime, Israel has intensified its pressure on Iran by striking nuclear facilities today, and Iran has retaliated with missiles.



From Amman, Jordan, this is reporter Kim Gae-hyung.



[Report]



Over 40 Israeli fighter jets conducted operations across Iran.



The nuclear facility in Arak, located southwest of the capital Tehran, was a primary target.



Despite Israel's warning of an impending attack on the area, Iran's air defense system was unable to intercept.



Dozens of military-related facilities, including the Natanz nuclear facility that produces uranium for nuclear weapons, were also bombed.



[Iranian state broadcaster reporter: "There is no contamination in the area (Arak). Necessary safety measures have been in place for a long time."]



Iran has also launched a counterattack.



It fired over 20 missiles, some of which directly hit the Soroka hospital in southern Israel.



At least six people were seriously injured.



[Haim Bublil, Israeli South District Police Commander: "The structures hit by the (Iranian missiles) suffered severe and extensive damage, so we want to exercise caution."]



Iran's attacks, which had primarily focused on central and northern areas like Tel Aviv and Haifa, have now expanded to southern Israel.



While responding to Israel's airstrikes and sending warnings about the possibility of U.S. intervention, Iran also seems to be seeking a diplomatic solution.



Iran's Foreign Minister will engage in nuclear negotiations tomorrow in Geneva, Switzerland, with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.



This negotiation is being conducted under coordination with the United States, and foreign media reported that it is taking place amid warnings from the U.S. regarding military action against Iran.



From Amman, Jordan, this is KBS News reporter Kim Gae-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!