Koreans flee Iran amid bombings

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the conflict between the two countries intensifies and airstrikes continue, our citizens have also begun to evacuate.



In Iran, where air travel is blocked, twenty citizens and their families crossed the border by land with the help of our diplomatic authorities.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



A bus carrying Korean citizens in Iran is heading towards Turkmenistan.



Eighteen of our nationals and two Iranian family members departed from Tehran the day before yesterday and passed through the border checkpoint early this morning after about 30 hours.



These citizens had been isolated as all major airports in Iran were closed.



[Yoon Joo-seok/Director of the Consular Safety Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "The land evacuation was carried out swiftly as a proactive response measure for the protection of overseas citizens."]



The evacuation route of 1,200 km took twice as long as usual.



Local consulate staff guided the vehicles to avoid severe traffic congestion caused by the influx of escape vehicles, and a backup bus followed the group in case of vehicle breakdowns.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatched a rapid response team to Turkmenistan, where they received the citizens and moved together to the capital, Ashgabat, which has an airport.



Israeli citizens are also evacuating to the neighboring country of Jordan.



Accommodations near the border are filled with evacuees, and they are being hosted in the homes of Koreans in Amman, Jordan.



Citizens remaining in Jerusalem, where air raid sirens sound day and night, continue to live in anxiety.



[Hwang Seong-hoon/Korean resident in Israel: "(The missiles) seem to be coming in very urgently today, so we receive alerts saying 'stay near the nearest shelter,' and it wakes us up at night and in the early morning..."]



They go to and from the bomb shelters multiple times a day to avoid airstrikes.



[Hwang Seong-hoon/Korean resident in Israel: "I can see the missile flames, and sometimes I feel the windows or doors shaking."]



A travel advisory at level 3 has been issued for some areas in Israel and throughout Iran, recommending against travel.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!