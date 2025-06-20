News 9

Budget shortfall deepens

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

[Anchor]

If this supplementary budget passes in the National Assembly, the government will collect about 640 trillion won this year and spend 700 trillion won.

It is true that it is urgent to revive the economy and people's livelihoods, but we cannot continue to rely on such temporary measures.

The need for fundamental financial reinforcement measures is growing increasingly urgent.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker/Dec. 10, 2024: "I declare that the amendment to the 2025 budget proposal has been passed."]

The backbone of this year's main budget was 'collecting 651 trillion won and spending 673 trillion won.'

After the first supplementary budget, expenditures increased significantly, and if the second supplementary budget is confirmed, it will be 'collecting 642 trillion won and spending 702 trillion won.'

Just by simple addition and subtraction, there is a 60 trillion won deficit.

The actual deficit—called the managed fiscal balance, which strips out temporary surpluses like from the National Pension—is expected to reach 110 trillion won.

The managed fiscal balance has been in the negative for 17 consecutive years from 2008 to last year, and it is also certain for this year.

During the terms of five presidents, there has never been a surplus.

In particular, after the annual deficit exceeded 100 trillion won during the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar trend has continued since then.

[Son Jong-pil/Senior Researcher, Fiscal Reform Institute: "It seems that the combination of tax reduction policies, the issue of poor economic conditions, and large-scale tax revenue shortfalls in 2023 and 2024 are the complex causes."]

The government is trying to recover unused budget funds and tap surplus reserves in special accounts, but issuing more national bonds is unavoidable.

For the second supplementary budget, an additional 20 trillion won in government bonds will be issued, bringing the total government bonds to over 1,300 trillion won.

The national debt will rise to 49% of GDP.

[Lim Ki-Keun/2nd Vice Minister of Economy and Finance: "Based on past cases and comparisons with foreign countries, we believe it is not yet at a dangerous level."]

The government is also currently preparing next year's budget proposal.

If promises are kept, fiscal spending is likely to increase more than this year, but President Lee Jae Myung stated during his candidacy that tax increases are not desirable.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

