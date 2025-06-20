News 9

Trump approves Iran strike plan

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump, who warned Iran to surrender unconditionally, is facing a final decision on whether to actually attack Iran.

Reports indicate that the attack plan has already been approved, and only the final order is pending.

However, President Trump has left the door open for negotiations.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he has ideas about what to do regarding an attack on Iran, but has not made a final decision.

He explained that he would decide just one second before the deadline.

Until then, he intends to watch whether Iran will change its position on giving up its nuclear program.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "Especially with war, things change with war. It can go from one extreme to the other. War is very bad, There's no reason for this to be a war."]

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has presented various military options to President Trump and stated that they are ready to execute.

To strike Iran's underground nuclear facilities, ultra-powerful bunker busters and B-2 bombers to carry them are needed, and this option seems to be included as well.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has already approved the plan to attack Iran, with only the final order remaining.

[Pete Hegseth / U.S. Secretary of Defense: "At the defense department, our job is stand ready and prepare with options. And that's precisely what we're doing."]

However, Trump stated that the door for diplomacy is not closed and that there is room for last-minute negotiations.

During his first term, Trump also approved an airstrike on Iran but withdrew it just ten minutes before the attack.

In the U.S., there is a prevailing opinion that the country should not intervene in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Notably, among Trump supporters, 53% were found to oppose intervention.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

김경수
김경수 기자

공지·정정

