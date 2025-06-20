News 9

Cabinet okays 2nd budget

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

[Anchor]

South Korea’s second supplementary budget of the year has passed the Cabinet meeting.

The government has decided to inject about 20 trillion won into the economy.

The much-anticipated consumption coupons will be distributed to all citizens, with a maximum of up to 520,000 won per person.

Low-income vulnerable groups will receive more.

First news, reporter Kim Jin-hwa.

[Report]

Universal distribution or selective distribution?

The government's choice was a compromise.

It will be given to all citizens but with differentiation.

The top 10% of income earners will receive 150,000 won, those below that will receive 250,000 won, the next lower class will receive 400,000 won, and basic livelihood recipients will receive 500,000 won.

In terms of the number of recipients, about 85% of the population will receive 250,000 won.

Residents of 84 cities and counties facing population decline will receive an additional 20,000 won.

Each person will receive a minimum of 150,000 won and a maximum of 520,000 won, distributed in two installments.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "This time, we have appropriately combined both (universal and selective), and it seems that the Ministry of Economy and Finance and related departments have considered these points well."]

There are three forms of coupons.

Regional gift certificates (local currency), prepaid cards from community centers, or a credit/debit card usally used.

Most can be used in traditional markets and small business stores, but entertainment venues and gambling industries are excluded.

It is expected that small businesses outside traditional markets, which could not accept Onnuri gift certificates, will benefit greatly.

[Kim Do-kyung/Restaurant operator: "This doesn’t apply to large supermarkets, so it's great help for small business owners like us. We're really looking forward to it."]

Even with the same income, the applicable range may vary depending on the number of family members.

Like during the COVID-19 disaster relief funds, the health insurance premium will be the basis, but the number of family members and assets will be partially reflected to establish detailed criteria.

The start date for distribution will be determined once this work is completed.

[Lim Ki-keun/Vice Minister of Economy and Finance: "Once the National Assembly passes the budget, we will make every effort to start distributing the payments within two weeks at the latest."]

Although the timing of the supplementary budget's passage in the National Assembly is fluid, it is expected that payments could begin as early as July.

KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

  Cabinet okays 2nd budget
    입력 2025-06-20 00:06:22
    News 9
