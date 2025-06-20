News 9

Overdue debt to be erased

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This supplementary budget includes measures to forgive debts that small business owners are unable to repay.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook will provide more details.

[Report]

The delinquency rate for self-employed loans before COVID-19 in 2019 was 0.79%.

Last year, it more than doubled to 1.67%.

There are no signs of improvement this year either.

[Lim Gi-geun/Deputy Minister of Strategy and Finance: "Small business owners who barely overcame the shock of COVID-19 are now facing a decline in sales and are at risk of bankruptcy due to prolonged sluggish domestic demand."]

A budget of 1.4 trillion won will be invested to implement a 'three-part debt adjustment' plan.

First, the cancellation of long-term delinquent debts.

Debts of up to 50 million won that have been overdue for more than seven years will be forgiven.

The target includes 1.13 million individuals with a total of 16 trillion won in unpaid debts, and a new debt adjustment organization called 'Bad Bank' will be established to apply either '100% forgiveness' or 'up to 80% reduction' based on repayment ability.

[Kwon Dae-young/Secretary General of the Financial Services Commission: "We will support those individuals whose chances of recovery are around 1-2% in our system."]

For debts incurred during the COVID-19 period that are not overdue for seven years, the eligibility for the current New Start Fund will be expanded.

If a relief decision is made, the principal can be reduced by up to 90%, and the requirements will be relaxed for small business owners with median incomes below 60% who have been operating until this month.

[Lee Seung-geun/Restaurant Owner: "I took out a loan because it was tough, but if the government pays it back, I can work hard again and have hope."]

Concerns that repaying debts diligently leads to losses will also be taken into account.

Small business owners who have been repaying diligently will be allowed to make installment payments, and will receive a 1% interest rate support or a preferential interest rate of 2.7%.

This is the first time in eight years since 2017 that the government has intervened in personal debt adjustment with financial support.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Overdue debt to be erased
    • 입력 2025-06-20 00:06:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

This supplementary budget includes measures to forgive debts that small business owners are unable to repay.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook will provide more details.

[Report]

The delinquency rate for self-employed loans before COVID-19 in 2019 was 0.79%.

Last year, it more than doubled to 1.67%.

There are no signs of improvement this year either.

[Lim Gi-geun/Deputy Minister of Strategy and Finance: "Small business owners who barely overcame the shock of COVID-19 are now facing a decline in sales and are at risk of bankruptcy due to prolonged sluggish domestic demand."]

A budget of 1.4 trillion won will be invested to implement a 'three-part debt adjustment' plan.

First, the cancellation of long-term delinquent debts.

Debts of up to 50 million won that have been overdue for more than seven years will be forgiven.

The target includes 1.13 million individuals with a total of 16 trillion won in unpaid debts, and a new debt adjustment organization called 'Bad Bank' will be established to apply either '100% forgiveness' or 'up to 80% reduction' based on repayment ability.

[Kwon Dae-young/Secretary General of the Financial Services Commission: "We will support those individuals whose chances of recovery are around 1-2% in our system."]

For debts incurred during the COVID-19 period that are not overdue for seven years, the eligibility for the current New Start Fund will be expanded.

If a relief decision is made, the principal can be reduced by up to 90%, and the requirements will be relaxed for small business owners with median incomes below 60% who have been operating until this month.

[Lee Seung-geun/Restaurant Owner: "I took out a loan because it was tough, but if the government pays it back, I can work hard again and have hope."]

Concerns that repaying debts diligently leads to losses will also be taken into account.

Small business owners who have been repaying diligently will be allowed to make installment payments, and will receive a 1% interest rate support or a preferential interest rate of 2.7%.

This is the first time in eight years since 2017 that the government has intervened in personal debt adjustment with financial support.

KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나
대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”

대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”
장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보

장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보
내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화

내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.