Low use of flood barriers

[Anchor]



One of the most dangerous places during torrential downpours is underground spaces.



There have been several fatalities due to the sudden influx of rainwater.



A device that is very helpful in preventing such accidents is the 'water barrier board,' but its utilization is low.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu investigated what the issues are.



[Report]



Three years ago, in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Pohang.



Seven residents lost their lives due to the rushing rainwater.



Escaping to the surface against the overwhelming water pressure is nearly impossible.



[Kim Kyung-tae/Chief of Prevention, Pohang Nambu Fire Station/Sept. 2022: "The underground parking lot of the apartment was flooded, and those who went to retrieve their cars lost contact..."]



The device that prevents water from entering underground is this 'water barrier board.'



A water barrier board is set up on one side, and a water tank is installed in front of it.



Despite one side being filled with 1.7 tons of water (7 meters wide, 50 cm high), there’s virtually no water on the other side.



This proves its effectiveness.



So, how about the installation?



They set up supports and fit the board onto them...



It took three employees from a specialized company 5 minutes to complete the installation.



This time, I will try to install the water barrier board myself.



The 4kg board must be fitted precisely into a rubber seal.



It's quite large and since it's my first time, it's not easy.



It seems even more difficult during heavy rain or at night, and there is virtually no training for installation.



[Lee Young-kyu/Researcher, Korea Fire Protection Association: "I hope there can be at least one training session a day or two before the rainy season begins."]



Only 1 out of 10 apartment complexes has these boards installed.



Currently, installation is only mandatory in designated disaster-prone areas, most of which are rural low-lying regions — leaving most urban apartments excluded.



[Gong Ha-sung/Professor, Department of Fire and Disaster Prevention, Woosuk University: "When public consensus grows that 'these should be installed,' it should be made mandatory, with more consistent government guidance."]



The installation cost for a typical underground parking lot is about 10 million won.



This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.



