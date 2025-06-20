Revoked driver steals bus

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the city bus driver briefly left the driver's seat, a man drove off with the bus.



The police pursued, weaving between lanes and running red lights as the bus sped away for 10 kilometers.



Reporter Min Soo-ah has the story.



[Report]



The bus driver parked the bus at the terminal and stepped away.



A man wandering around climbed into the empty driver's seat, calmly closed the door, and started driving.



Shocked bus company employees chased after him, banging on the bus, but it did not stop.



[Bus Driver: "I just went to the office to pick up meal vouchers for a moment... I saw another driver banging on the back of the bus, and I thought, 'Oh no.'"]



The police followed and ordered the bus to stop, but it continued to drive recklessly in front of the patrol car.



Ignoring traffic signals, the dangerous chase lasted for over ten minutes before it ended when the bus was blocked by a police car.



However, the man stubbornly resisted the police officer's order to open the door.



[Yoon Seok-jun/Chungbuk Jincheon Police Station Sangsan District Police Officer: "I thought that if he pressed the accelerator or made sudden movements, it could harm citizens or police officers, so I broke the window and entered."]



The man stated during police questioning that he impulsively committed the act after seeing the keys left in the car.



This man in his 50s, whose license was revoked due to drunk driving, was also found to have received treatment for mental illness in the past.



The police have referred the man to the prosecution on charges of theft, driving without a license, and obstructing the execution of special public duties.



This is KBS News, Min Soo-ah.



