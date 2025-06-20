News 9

PM candidate under fire

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Allegations have emerged that there was another supporter among the creditors who lent money to Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

As various controversies continue, the People Power Party has launched an all-out offensive, stating that Kim has already failed the public verification process, while the Democratic Party has responded by saying it will amend the personnel hearing law to prevent personal attacks.

Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

In 2020, Mr. Ahn, who was listed as the chairman of Kim Min-seok's support committee, has been identified as one of the 11 individuals who lent 140 million won to the nominee since 2018, with matching date of birth records.

Following Kang, who lent money to Kim as the support committee chairman, the number of 'creditor supporters' has increased to two.

It has also been revealed that another major supporter was hired as a 4th-grade assistant to Kim.

As various allegations continue to arise, the People Power Party has launched a concentrated attack.

They urged for the withdrawal of the nomination and voluntary resignation, stating that the property controversy is not a matter that can be covered up with simple explanations.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Kim Min-seok has already failed the public verification. I urge President Lee Jae-myung to withdraw before it’s too late."]

The Democratic Party has come to the defense, stating that the People Power Party's offensive has gone too far.

In response to the claim that Kim's ex-spouse would be called as a witness, they stated they would amend the personnel hearing law.

[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "(The personnel hearing) must not become an extension of political retaliation and collusion with insurrection. I hope we can verify the ability to govern and policy capabilities."]

Kim has clarified the allegations regarding his degree from Tsinghua University during his time as a Supreme Council member, stating that he continued his studies using discounted airfare and by disclosing his immigration records.

The presidential office has stated that they are closely monitoring various issues but believes that they can be sufficiently clarified during the hearing process.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PM candidate under fire
    • 입력 2025-06-20 00:06:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Allegations have emerged that there was another supporter among the creditors who lent money to Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

As various controversies continue, the People Power Party has launched an all-out offensive, stating that Kim has already failed the public verification process, while the Democratic Party has responded by saying it will amend the personnel hearing law to prevent personal attacks.

Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

In 2020, Mr. Ahn, who was listed as the chairman of Kim Min-seok's support committee, has been identified as one of the 11 individuals who lent 140 million won to the nominee since 2018, with matching date of birth records.

Following Kang, who lent money to Kim as the support committee chairman, the number of 'creditor supporters' has increased to two.

It has also been revealed that another major supporter was hired as a 4th-grade assistant to Kim.

As various allegations continue to arise, the People Power Party has launched a concentrated attack.

They urged for the withdrawal of the nomination and voluntary resignation, stating that the property controversy is not a matter that can be covered up with simple explanations.

[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Kim Min-seok has already failed the public verification. I urge President Lee Jae-myung to withdraw before it’s too late."]

The Democratic Party has come to the defense, stating that the People Power Party's offensive has gone too far.

In response to the claim that Kim's ex-spouse would be called as a witness, they stated they would amend the personnel hearing law.

[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "(The personnel hearing) must not become an extension of political retaliation and collusion with insurrection. I hope we can verify the ability to govern and policy capabilities."]

Kim has clarified the allegations regarding his degree from Tsinghua University during his time as a Supreme Council member, stating that he continued his studies using discounted airfare and by disclosing his immigration records.

The presidential office has stated that they are closely monitoring various issues but believes that they can be sufficiently clarified during the hearing process.

KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나
대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”

대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”
장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보

장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보
내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화

내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.