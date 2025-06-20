PM candidate under fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Allegations have emerged that there was another supporter among the creditors who lent money to Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



As various controversies continue, the People Power Party has launched an all-out offensive, stating that Kim has already failed the public verification process, while the Democratic Party has responded by saying it will amend the personnel hearing law to prevent personal attacks.



Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



In 2020, Mr. Ahn, who was listed as the chairman of Kim Min-seok's support committee, has been identified as one of the 11 individuals who lent 140 million won to the nominee since 2018, with matching date of birth records.



Following Kang, who lent money to Kim as the support committee chairman, the number of 'creditor supporters' has increased to two.



It has also been revealed that another major supporter was hired as a 4th-grade assistant to Kim.



As various allegations continue to arise, the People Power Party has launched a concentrated attack.



They urged for the withdrawal of the nomination and voluntary resignation, stating that the property controversy is not a matter that can be covered up with simple explanations.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Kim Min-seok has already failed the public verification. I urge President Lee Jae-myung to withdraw before it’s too late."]



The Democratic Party has come to the defense, stating that the People Power Party's offensive has gone too far.



In response to the claim that Kim's ex-spouse would be called as a witness, they stated they would amend the personnel hearing law.



[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Democratic Party Policy Committee: "(The personnel hearing) must not become an extension of political retaliation and collusion with insurrection. I hope we can verify the ability to govern and policy capabilities."]



Kim has clarified the allegations regarding his degree from Tsinghua University during his time as a Supreme Council member, stating that he continued his studies using discounted airfare and by disclosing his immigration records.



The presidential office has stated that they are closely monitoring various issues but believes that they can be sufficiently clarified during the hearing process.



KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



