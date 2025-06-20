News 9

Seoul home prices surge again

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

[Anchor]

Apartment prices in Seoul are soaring again.

Last week, they rose by 0.36% compared to the previous week, marking the highest weekly increase in 6 years and 9 months.

After a brief surge following the lifting of the land transaction permit zone in February, the increase seemed to slow down with the re-designation, but it has now surpassed the upward trend seen earlier this year.

Predictions that housing supply in Seoul will decrease for the time being are also contributing to this rise in home prices.

President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized the need for increased supply, but the government has yet to present a concrete plan.

Our reporter Lee Se-jung has investigated the current housing supply situation in Seoul.

[Report]

This is the construction site of a youth housing project with 1,400 units.

The machinery is stopped, and there are no people passing by at all.

The construction has been halted for a year because the contractor could not secure funding on time.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "It's just sitting idle. There are six doors here (at the construction site), and not one has opened. They are all still closed."]

It was scheduled for completion in December, but there is no certainty about when residents will be able to move in.

The number of apartments scheduled for occupancy in Seoul next year is expected to decrease by nearly 40% compared to this year, totaling around 28,000 units, and will drop further to about 8,000 units the year after.

Looking at next year's supply, 3 out of 10 units will be youth housing for newlyweds or single-person households, raising concerns about a supply cliff starting next year.

The problem is that even the redevelopment projects, which most of Seoul's apartment supply relies on, are sluggish.

This is a redevelopment area where the oldest apartments in the country are located.

A union was established last year to carry out the redevelopment project.

The union held the first bidding last month to select a contractor, but not a single construction company participated.

The project is small, with about 200 units, and is not considered profitable enough.

As a result, they lowered the bid guarantee by half and re-announced the bidding.

Due to the sharp rise in construction costs and the poor construction market, construction companies are only jumping into what are called 'lucrative projects.'

[Lee Eun-hyung/Researcher at the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy: "(Construction companies) want to contract at a generous amount considering that construction costs will rise, and in such cases, they can only focus on high-quality project sites that are likely to sell out when they are put on the market."]

In contrast to Seoul, apartment prices in most regions are still on the decline.

As supply in Seoul decreases, the anxiety that "if not now, then when" continues to persist.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.

