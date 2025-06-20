News 9

Ex-defense chief indicted

입력 2025.06.20 (00:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The so-called 'three special prosecutors' investigating allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and those around him have officially begun their investigation.

The insurrection special prosecutor has additionally indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, marking the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

The insurrection special prosecutor, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has additionally indicted former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

This comes just six days after his appointment, making it the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.

Charges of obstruction of public duty by abuse of authority and instigation of evidence destruction related to the 12.3 emergency martial law have been applied.

The detained former minister is set to have his detention period expire on June 26, and this move is interpreted as a measure to prevent his release without conditions.

Previously, the court granted conditional bail to the former minister at the request of the prosecution, but his side has protested and filed an objection.

Special Prosecutor Cho stated, "We have requested the court for a swift consolidation and the issuance of an additional detention warrant."

Special Prosecutor Cho also requested the dispatch of an additional 42 prosecutors and 31 police officers.

Earlier, nine prosecutors at the level of high prosecutors requested by Special Prosecutor Cho have already joined the insurrection special prosecutor's team and begun their work.

The investigation into allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, overseen by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, is also on the verge of officially commencing.

Special Prosecutor Min, who was the first to complete the formation of the special prosecutor's team, has been visiting relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Justice and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to request cooperation.

[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Allegations Special Prosecutor: "We discussed the scope of the dispatched prosecutors and investigators and requested cooperation."]

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who will conduct the investigation into the allegations of the deceased Marine, has also completed the recommendations for eight candidates for special prosecutor and has begun the process of forming the investigation team.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to respond to the police's third summons related to allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The police stated that they are discussing future investigation plans, including whether to apply for an arrest warrant, with the insurrection special prosecutor.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-defense chief indicted
    • 입력 2025-06-20 00:06:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The so-called 'three special prosecutors' investigating allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and those around him have officially begun their investigation.

The insurrection special prosecutor has additionally indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, marking the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

The insurrection special prosecutor, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has additionally indicted former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

This comes just six days after his appointment, making it the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.

Charges of obstruction of public duty by abuse of authority and instigation of evidence destruction related to the 12.3 emergency martial law have been applied.

The detained former minister is set to have his detention period expire on June 26, and this move is interpreted as a measure to prevent his release without conditions.

Previously, the court granted conditional bail to the former minister at the request of the prosecution, but his side has protested and filed an objection.

Special Prosecutor Cho stated, "We have requested the court for a swift consolidation and the issuance of an additional detention warrant."

Special Prosecutor Cho also requested the dispatch of an additional 42 prosecutors and 31 police officers.

Earlier, nine prosecutors at the level of high prosecutors requested by Special Prosecutor Cho have already joined the insurrection special prosecutor's team and begun their work.

The investigation into allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, overseen by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, is also on the verge of officially commencing.

Special Prosecutor Min, who was the first to complete the formation of the special prosecutor's team, has been visiting relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Justice and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to request cooperation.

[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Allegations Special Prosecutor: "We discussed the scope of the dispatched prosecutors and investigators and requested cooperation."]

Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who will conduct the investigation into the allegations of the deceased Marine, has also completed the recommendations for eight candidates for special prosecutor and has begun the process of forming the investigation team.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to respond to the police's third summons related to allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The police stated that they are discussing future investigation plans, including whether to apply for an arrest warrant, with the insurrection special prosecutor.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나
대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”

대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”
장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보

장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보
내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화

내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.