Ex-defense chief indicted

The so-called 'three special prosecutors' investigating allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and those around him have officially begun their investigation.



The insurrection special prosecutor has additionally indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, marking the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



The insurrection special prosecutor, led by Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, has additionally indicted former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.



This comes just six days after his appointment, making it the first indictment among the three special prosecutors.



Charges of obstruction of public duty by abuse of authority and instigation of evidence destruction related to the 12.3 emergency martial law have been applied.



The detained former minister is set to have his detention period expire on June 26, and this move is interpreted as a measure to prevent his release without conditions.



Previously, the court granted conditional bail to the former minister at the request of the prosecution, but his side has protested and filed an objection.



Special Prosecutor Cho stated, "We have requested the court for a swift consolidation and the issuance of an additional detention warrant."



Special Prosecutor Cho also requested the dispatch of an additional 42 prosecutors and 31 police officers.



Earlier, nine prosecutors at the level of high prosecutors requested by Special Prosecutor Cho have already joined the insurrection special prosecutor's team and begun their work.



The investigation into allegations related to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, overseen by Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki, is also on the verge of officially commencing.



Special Prosecutor Min, who was the first to complete the formation of the special prosecutor's team, has been visiting relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Justice and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to request cooperation.



[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Allegations Special Prosecutor: "We discussed the scope of the dispatched prosecutors and investigators and requested cooperation."]



Special Prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who will conduct the investigation into the allegations of the deceased Marine, has also completed the recommendations for eight candidates for special prosecutor and has begun the process of forming the investigation team.



Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has failed to respond to the police's third summons related to allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The police stated that they are discussing future investigation plans, including whether to apply for an arrest warrant, with the insurrection special prosecutor.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



