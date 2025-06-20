Prosecutors to wrap up Kim probe

News 9

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating the stock manipulation allegations against Kim Keon-hee, is expected to ultimately hand over the case to the special prosecutor without summoning her.

As it has been reported that the prosecution has secured new key evidence related to the allegations during this re-investigation, there is growing criticism about what the previous investigation team did over the past four years.

Oh Seung-mok reports.

[Report]

The prosecution investigating the stock manipulation allegations against Kim Keon-hee has confirmed that it has effectively entered the final stages of the investigation, with only the summoning of Kim left.

It has been about a month since the re-investigation began, and they have reportedly secured substantial evidence needed to prove the allegations.

First, there are hundreds of recorded phone calls between Kim and employees of Mirae Asset Securities.

It is said that there are statements from Kim indicating, "I agreed to give 40% profit to the account manager," among others.

The analysis of the so-called 'Kim Keon-hee Excel file,' which contains statements from related parties, including employees of the securities firm who spoke with Kim, as well as the quantity of stocks traded in Kim's name, has also been completed.

However, as the prosecution announced that it has secured new key evidence, criticism is also rising against the previous investigation team that did not indict Kim.

In short, the question is why they could not find this evidence four years ago.

At that time, the prosecution conducted searches on the servers of several securities firms.

During this period, they did not secure call records with securities firm employees, claiming that Kim's phone orders were not significant.

Ultimately, in October of last year, the prosecution decided not to indict Kim, stating that she was unaware of the stock manipulation.

This achievement by the prosecution, which has turned the case around, may instead reflect poorly on the previous investigation's thoroughness.

However, despite this progress, it seems that the prosecution will ultimately be unable to conclude the case.

Due to the launch of the special prosecutor, key figures including Kim Keon-hee, former Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo, and former Black Pearl Investment CEO Lee Jong-ho are not responding to the prosecution's summons.

The prosecution is expected to hand over the final responsibility of bringing the case to trial to the special prosecutor without having investigated the main suspects.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

