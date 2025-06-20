Landslide risk more than doubles

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Yeongnam region, where a large forest fire occurred, there are significant concerns about landslides during the rainy season.



In fact, it has been determined that the number of areas at the highest risk of landslides has more than doubled since the forest fire.



However, there are still many places where emergency recovery has not been completed.



How should we prepare? Reporter Shin Bang-sil reports.



[Report]



The mountains adjacent to the sea are completely charred.



The trees around the summit are blackened from the fire.



A large forest fire at the end of March spread all the way to the coast, causing damage.



More than two months have passed since the fire broke out, but traces of the blaze are still abundant in the forest.



As the rainy season begins, the risk of landslides is increasing.



If heavy rain falls, burnt trees could be swept into residential areas along with soil and debris.



[Kim Il-soon/Yeongdeok County, Gyeongbuk: "When it rains, I can't sleep. If that collapses, where will that muddy water go?"]



The Korea Forest Service reassessed landslide risk areas nationwide after the large forest fire in the Yeongnam region in March.



In South and North Gyeongsang Provinces, which suffered damage from the fire, the number of areas at the highest risk of landslides has more than doubled compared to before.



In these areas, even a rainfall of over 30mm per hour can pose a risk of landslides.



The Korea Forest Service is separately identifying about 270 locations that are close to residential areas and have a high risk of landslides for emergency recovery.



Although it was supposed to be completed by last weekend, construction is still ongoing in over 70 locations in Gyeongbuk.



Starting tomorrow (June 20), the southern region is also forecasted to receive monsoon rains.



It is particularly emphasized that quick evacuation is crucial in areas that are not yet prepared.



[Seo Jun-pyo/PhD/National Institute of Forest Science, Landslide Research Division: "Do not rely on past experiences, and if you receive information about signs of landslides or landslide risks, I urge you to evacuate immediately."]



Since last year, a preliminary warning has been added between the landslide advisory and warning.



Experts say that starting evacuation during a preliminary warning can secure a 'golden time' of over an hour.



This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.



