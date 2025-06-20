Baekdudaegan forests damaged

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been 20 years since protected areas were designated and managed to preserve the Baekdudaegan, a key ecological axis of the Korean Peninsula.



However, it has been reported that forest areas are still being damaged due to mining development in some regions.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin has covered the situation on-site.



[Report]



Gangneung Jabyeongsan, the main ridge of the Baekdudaegan, was designated as a protected area 20 years ago, but large machinery is still transporting limestone from the mountain's summit.



Due to 40 years of continuous mining, 2.77 million square meters of forest, equivalent to over 380 soccer fields, have been damaged.



It is estimated that the summit of the mountain has been lowered by more than 100 meters.



[Kim Won-ho/Natural Ecology Team Baekdudaegan Manager, Green Korea United : "Explosions are still occurring, and it has already been severely damaged, making it very difficult for wild flora and fauna to survive...."]



Another protected area of the Baekdudaegan, Daeyasan in Mungyeong, has also seen 40 soccer fields' worth of area damaged due to ongoing mining development.



Since the enactment of related laws in 2003, the Korea Forest Service has designated and managed protected areas since 2005, but mining is allowed in areas where mining rights were established prior to this.



The remaining waste rock is left unattended on steep slopes, raising concerns about landslides during the rainy season.



[Seo Jae-cheol/Expert, Green Korea United: "Because the soil and rocks have been left as they are, when heavy rain falls, there is a risk that the soil will be washed down into the valleys and villages...."]



Experts believe that restoring areas damaged by mining development to their original state is practically difficult.



[Lee Hak-jun/Professor of Landscape and Forest Science at Sangji University: "Since everything underground has been excavated, it is quite difficult to restore it perfectly in terms of hydrology or soil."]



Environmental organizations point out that legal amendments and institutional improvements are necessary to effectively protect the damaged Baekdudaegan.



This is KBS News Jung Sang-bin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!