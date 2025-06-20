Monsoon brings heavy rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today (June 19), the central region is also experiencing monsoon rains, marking the official onset of the monsoon season across the country.



There are areas forecasted to receive heavy rain of up to 150mm from the start, so caution is needed.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



The mercury has risen above 34 degrees Censius, making it the hottest day of the year in downtown Seoul.



Citizens cooled off by dipping their feet in the water.



[Lee Ji-soo & Kim Jin-ah/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "It's really refreshing. So when I dip my feet in, I don't even feel the heat. (It's very refreshing.)"]



Last night, the first tropical night of the year was recorded in Gangneung.



The heat that has persisted for several days will take a brief pause as monsoon rains begin across the country today.



With the first monsoon rains arriving in the central and southern regions, a low-pressure system is approaching along with a stationary front, bringing heavy rain nationwide until the day after tomorrow (June 21).



The expected rainfall amounts are over 150mm in the central region, including the metropolitan area, and 120mm in Gwangju and northern Jeollanam-do.



A notable feature of this monsoon rain is that heavy rain is expected from the start.



[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Especially between Friday night and Saturday morning, very heavy rain of up to 30-50mm per hour is expected..."]



As a small low-pressure system develops along the narrow stationary front, there will be significant regional differences in precipitation, typical of monsoon rains.



During last year's monsoon season, over 260mm of rain fell in Iksan in one day, while only about 25mm was recorded in Gimje, just 25km away.



This monsoon rain is expected to mostly stop in the central region by Saturday afternoon, while some areas in Jeju and the southern region may continue to see rain until Sunday.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



