[Exclusive] Medical student conflict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



More than 200 medical students who received notice of being held back have created a chat room to seek a return to classes.



As the new government has not shown signs of resolving the conflict between the government and the medical community, cracks are appearing between medical students and the residents who have resigned.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



An open chat room where over 200 medical students are anonymously active.



Although they are from different schools and years, they have gathered to discuss returning to classes this month.



One student argues that there is no time to wait for the appointment of the new Minister of Health and Welfare and suggests gathering as many people as possible to gauge opinions.



There is also a suggestion to contact lawmakers, hoping that the Democratic Party will allow for academic flexibility.



By the end of this month, about 8,000 medical students will have their status of being held back finalized after the final exams.



[Medical Student A/Voice Altered: "As June passes, I think many people are starting to feel that it’s really over, and for fourth-year students, if they can’t take the national exam this year, they won’t be able to obtain their licenses…."]



At Jeonbuk National University School of Medicine, a request has been filed with the Ministry of Education's reporting center to discipline seniors who have obstructed the return to classes.



At CHA University and Eulji University School of Medicine, conflicts among students regarding the return to classes have recently emerged.



[Medical Student B/Voice Altered: "Since there has been no proper punishment or discipline against the Korea Association of Medical Colleges, the obstruction of returning continues, making it difficult to attend classes."]



Among the resigned residents, a public statement has been released saying, "The Korean Intern Resident Association leadership, which refuses to communicate, is no different from the Yoon Suk Yeol government."



[Resigned Resident/Voice Altered: "The representatives of the residents and such are not communicating at all, and many residents feel very disappointed…."]



After one year and four months, the fatigue from the ongoing conflict between the government and the medical community even after the advent of the new government is creating fractures within the medical field.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!