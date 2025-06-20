Moon Bo-gyeong ends slump

동영상 고정 취소

LG Twins’ cleanup hitter Moon Bo-gyeong, who had been on fire early in the season, fell into a slump with seven consecutive hitless games.



But after a determined effort, he finally ended the drought today.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Desperate for a hit, Moon, despite batting fourth, attempted a surprise bunt in his first at-bat.



Though it ended in a foul, manager Youm Kyung-youp applauded the attempt, understanding Moon’s sense of urgency.



After grounding out in his first at-bat, Moon returned to the dugout, vigorously rubbing his face with both hands and groaning in frustration.



He rubbed his eyes, practiced swings in between innings, and stepped up for his second at-bat.



Then, at last, he ended his long hitless streak.



The hit, his first in 35 at-bats, sparked joy in the dugout and among fans.



["Moon Bo-gyeong of LG! A hit!"]



He even kept the ball from his much-awaited hit, and his teammates greeted him as if he had hit a game-winner.



Although the hit brought Moon some relief, LG fell short against NC and missed a chance to reclaim the top spot.



Meanwhile in Daegu, Samsung’s Park Byung-ho, who had been struggling with a batting average in the .100s, launched a grand slam against Doosan.



He showcased raw power by driving an outside breaking ball over the right-field fence.



Then in his next at-bat, he lifted a low pitch over the left-field wall for back-to-back home runs—his 11th and 12th of the season.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



