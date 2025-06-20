Power grid bottleneck

동영상 고정 취소





We have reported for two days on the difficult reality of insufficient electricity affecting both AI research and the expansion of necessary data centers.



However, this issue is not simply due to a lack of power generation.



Let's take a look at the electricity supply process.



Electricity is generated at power plants, transmitted via power grids, and the voltage is adjusted at substations before reaching homes and businesses.



However, the grid infrastructure is severely lacking.



For instance, while the East Coast power complex can produce 18 gigawatts per hour, the existing transmission network can only send 11 gigawatts of that.



The West Coast power complex also underproduces by 3.2 gigawatts for the same reason.



This is equivalent to the output of ten nuclear power units being restricted due to infrastructure bottlenecks.



And even attempts to resolve these issues have made little progress.



What is the reason? Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has investigated.



[Report]



The Dongseoul substation supplies electricity to the southeastern part of Seoul.



Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is pushing for an expansion costing 700 billion won, but it has hit a snag.



The electromagnetic waves measured in front of the substation are 0.04 microteslas.



KEPCO claims this is less than one-tenth of the electromagnetic waves emitted by an electric rice cooker, but residents and local governments oppose it.



[Song Sang-cheol/Head of HVDC Construction Division, KEPCO: “We measured about 51 locations, and the range was 0.04 to 0.81 microteslas — just 1% of Korea’s safety standard of 83.3 microteslas.”]



Without swift agreement with residents, the 280-kilometer transmission line from Uljin cannot be used.



It’s like building a high-speed electric highway — without any toll gates.



Meanwhile, the East Coast power complex has generators sitting idle.



At Samcheok Blue Power, a privately funded coal-fired plant.



The cumulative operating rate was only 10% through May this year.



Due to the lack of transmission lines, the electricity can’t be delivered.



Two other power companies are also operating at just 20%.



[East Coast private power company official: “We’re likely to face a liquidity crisis in the second half of the year, with a funding shortfall of over 100 billion won by year’s end.”]



Since the cheaper coal-generated power can’t reach the Seoul metropolitan area, the shortfall is being covered by more expensive liquefied natural gas generation.



This increases power costs, leading to an estimated 300 billion won in annual losses.



[Lee Yu-soo/Senior Researcher, Korea Energy Economics Institute: “We can’t run the cheaper plants, so we’re forced to run expensive ones in the metro area — which inevitably pushes up electricity prices.”]



Last year, Korea’s total power supply capacity was about 105 gigawatts.



In just two years, the projected peak demand is expected to exceed that, at 106.2 gigawatts.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



