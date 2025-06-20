Trump urges Fed to cut rates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the U.S. interest rate decision, President Trump has aggressively attacked the Federal Reserve Chairman, pressuring for a rate cut.



However, the Federal Reserve has once again frozen rates, citing President Trump's tariff policies as the reason.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



President Trump's attacks on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have intensified.



He previously called Powell "too late," and now he has labeled him "stupid."



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have a stupid person, frankly at the Fed. He is political and not a smart person."]



He claimed that since there is no inflation, rates should have been lowered by 2 percentage points, which would have saved the U.S. billions in interest on government bonds.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We have no inflation. We have only success. And I'd like to see interest rates get down."]



As President Trump mentioned, the inflation rate of personal consumption expenditures in the U.S. is gradually decreasing.



However, the Federal Reserve's decision was to maintain rates at 4.25 to 4.5%.



This marks the fourth consecutive freeze.



The reason is President Trump's tariff policies.



Prices for certain items, such as personal computers, are rising, and the impact of increased tariffs is expected to grow.



The inflation forecast for the end of this year has also been raised.



[Jerome Powell/Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "It's six-tenths higher inflation for 2025. And that's a big part of the change. And that's due to the effects of tariffs that we don't know where they are going to land."]



The Federal Reserve has predicted that two rate cuts could be possible within this year, but stated that it will maintain the current rate until the impact of tariffs is confirmed.



The Fed also revised down its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year from 1.7% to 1.4%, which was previously expected three months ago.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!