Navy officers indicted for bribes

[Anchor]



The Navy has been conducting a performance improvement project for the Gwanggaeto the Great, the first domestically produced destroyer.



However, two Navy officers in charge of this project have been charged with favoring a specific company and accepting bribes.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Our Navy's first domestically produced destroyer, the Gwanggaeto the Great.



It is a 3,200-ton vessel with over 200 crew members, serving as the flagship for our maritime fleet commanders.



Since its commissioning in the late 1990s, the ship has faced issues such as combat system malfunctions due to aging, prompting the start of a performance improvement project nearly 20 years later.



From 2016, the project was conducted over five years for three ships of the same class, and two officers, a colonel and a lieutenant colonel, who were in charge of this project have been charged.



They are suspected of receiving bribes of approximately 300 million won and tens of millions of won each from 2020 in exchange for favoring a specific company in a project worth 10 billion won.



Notably, the colonel among them rejoined the Navy as a civilian employee earlier this year after retirement, serving as the head of safety-related operations.



[Moon Geun-sik/Hanyang University Graduate School of Public Policy Special Professor: "The company that received the benefits supplies low-quality materials, parts, and equipment. The ship must be safe, but if substandard materials, parts, and equipment are supplied, the safety of the vessel cannot be guaranteed."]



The military prosecution conducted a search and seizure of the officers' offices and homes yesterday (6.18).



The Navy has suspended the safety head from their position and stated that they will handle the matter strictly according to the investigation results and relevant regulations.



Meanwhile, the officer stated in a phone call with KBS reporters that they had nothing to say regarding the allegations.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



