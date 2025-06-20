News 9

Navy officers indicted for bribes

입력 2025.06.20 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Navy has been conducting a performance improvement project for the Gwanggaeto the Great, the first domestically produced destroyer.

However, two Navy officers in charge of this project have been charged with favoring a specific company and accepting bribes.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.

[Report]

Our Navy's first domestically produced destroyer, the Gwanggaeto the Great.

It is a 3,200-ton vessel with over 200 crew members, serving as the flagship for our maritime fleet commanders.

Since its commissioning in the late 1990s, the ship has faced issues such as combat system malfunctions due to aging, prompting the start of a performance improvement project nearly 20 years later.

From 2016, the project was conducted over five years for three ships of the same class, and two officers, a colonel and a lieutenant colonel, who were in charge of this project have been charged.

They are suspected of receiving bribes of approximately 300 million won and tens of millions of won each from 2020 in exchange for favoring a specific company in a project worth 10 billion won.

Notably, the colonel among them rejoined the Navy as a civilian employee earlier this year after retirement, serving as the head of safety-related operations.

[Moon Geun-sik/Hanyang University Graduate School of Public Policy Special Professor: "The company that received the benefits supplies low-quality materials, parts, and equipment. The ship must be safe, but if substandard materials, parts, and equipment are supplied, the safety of the vessel cannot be guaranteed."]

The military prosecution conducted a search and seizure of the officers' offices and homes yesterday (6.18).

The Navy has suspended the safety head from their position and stated that they will handle the matter strictly according to the investigation results and relevant regulations.

Meanwhile, the officer stated in a phone call with KBS reporters that they had nothing to say regarding the allegations.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Navy officers indicted for bribes
    • 입력 2025-06-20 00:42:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Navy has been conducting a performance improvement project for the Gwanggaeto the Great, the first domestically produced destroyer.

However, two Navy officers in charge of this project have been charged with favoring a specific company and accepting bribes.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.

[Report]

Our Navy's first domestically produced destroyer, the Gwanggaeto the Great.

It is a 3,200-ton vessel with over 200 crew members, serving as the flagship for our maritime fleet commanders.

Since its commissioning in the late 1990s, the ship has faced issues such as combat system malfunctions due to aging, prompting the start of a performance improvement project nearly 20 years later.

From 2016, the project was conducted over five years for three ships of the same class, and two officers, a colonel and a lieutenant colonel, who were in charge of this project have been charged.

They are suspected of receiving bribes of approximately 300 million won and tens of millions of won each from 2020 in exchange for favoring a specific company in a project worth 10 billion won.

Notably, the colonel among them rejoined the Navy as a civilian employee earlier this year after retirement, serving as the head of safety-related operations.

[Moon Geun-sik/Hanyang University Graduate School of Public Policy Special Professor: "The company that received the benefits supplies low-quality materials, parts, and equipment. The ship must be safe, but if substandard materials, parts, and equipment are supplied, the safety of the vessel cannot be guaranteed."]

The military prosecution conducted a search and seizure of the officers' offices and homes yesterday (6.18).

The Navy has suspended the safety head from their position and stated that they will handle the matter strictly according to the investigation results and relevant regulations.

Meanwhile, the officer stated in a phone call with KBS reporters that they had nothing to say regarding the allegations.

This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나
대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”

대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”
장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보

장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보
내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화

내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.