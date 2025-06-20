Lee gov't slams ministries

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lee Jae Myung government is tightening discipline in the public sector in the early stages of its term.



President Lee first addressed the Cabinet, pointing out problems with policy direction and perspective.



The National Planning Committee also expressed great disappointment with the reports from each ministry, stating that they would require the reports to be redone.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.



[Report]



At a Cabinet meeting attended by ministers from the previous administration.



President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that administration must not be centered on providers.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "There are signs of that. So, when making policy decisions, there are cases where the direction feels slightly different regarding who the policy is for and how the policy's impact is felt."]



The National Planning Committee’s criticism of the ministry reports has intensified as it prepares to define the administration’s national agenda.



On the first day of the reports, it noted a “lack of understanding” of President Lee’s campaign pledges, . Today, it delivered a sweeping rebuke to all ministries, calling their submissions deeply disappointing.



[Jo Seoung-lae/National Planning Committee Spokesperson: “In one word — very disappointing. The materials are grossly inadequate. They’re nowhere near the level required to plan the new government’s next five years.”]



They also indicated that it shows how much the public sector has deteriorated over the three years of the Yoon Suk Yeol government and during the martial law situation.



A senior official from the National Planning Committee pointed out, "Overall, there were issues except for some ministries."



In particular, targeting the Ministry of Economy and Finance, they stated, "It is suspected of violating political neutrality during the previous acting system," and added, "They should have worked harder, but their preparations seemed insufficient."



The National Planning Committee announced that they would require the reports from all ministries to be redone.



[Lee Han-joo/National Planning Committee Chair: "If you have been operating in a disorganized state until now, you must now prepare anew for everything."]



The committee is set to receive a report tomorrow from the prosecution, which is undergoing a restructuring process akin to disbandment.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



