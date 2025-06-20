Ishiba marks 60 years of ties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan was held three days ago in Seoul, and today (June 19) it took place in Tokyo.



At today's event, Prime Minister Ishiba attended in person, disregarding diplomatic protocol, showing a strong commitment to the development of South Korea-Japan relations.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo reports from Tokyo.



[Report]



Prime Minister Ishiba attended the 60th anniversary event of the normalization of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Japan, hosted by the South Korean Embassy in Japan.



Prime Minister Ishiba stated that there are many areas where the two countries can cooperate and should cooperate.



[Ishiba Shigeru/Japanese Prime Minister: "I want to broaden the base of South Korea-Japan cooperation and ensure that the exchanges we have built so far are passed on to the next generation."]



In particular, emphasizing the importance of passing on the exchanges that have been established to the next generation, Prime Minister Ishiba highlighted the future.



["I feel a bright future in the active exchanges among the people and the natural exchanges occurring between the younger generations."]



Prime Minister Ishiba met President Lee Jae Myung for the first time yesterday in Canada, where the two leaders promised cooperation and collaboration between South Korea and Japan.



[Yesterday/South Korea-Japan Summit: "I hope that South Korea and Japan will develop into a relationship where we cooperate in various aspects and help each other."]



Prime Minister Ishiba's attendance at today's event is interpreted as a willingness to continue the momentum for improving South Korea-Japan relations that he shared with President Lee.



Notably, President Lee attended an event hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul three days ago via video message due to his G7 schedule, while Prime Minister Ishiba's direct attendance transcends diplomatic norms.



Today's event was also attended by former Prime Ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga, who emphasized the development of South Korea-Japan relations.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



