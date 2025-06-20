Kim Hee-jin leaves IBK
[Anchor]
Kim Hee-jin, who was a one-club man for the women's volleyball team IBK Industrial Bank, has made a bold decision to transfer to Hyundai E&C, embarking on a new challenge.
What was the reason behind her difficult decision at the crossroads of retirement?
Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.
[Report]
Kim Hee-jin, who spent 14 years at IBK Industrial Bank and was a key player in the attacking triangle, has left the team that led her to three championships and moved to Hyundai E&C ahead of the new season.
["Hello, this is Kim Hee-jin from the Hyundai E&C volleyball team. The greeting still feels a bit awkward, but I’m trying to get used to it at home."]
Due to lingering knee injuries, her performance declined and her playing time drastically decreased over the past two seasons.
It took great courage for Kim Hee-jin, who was at a crossroads of retirement after receiving a coaching offer from IBK, to leave the team she had grown fond of.
["Like my seniors Myung-ok and Yeon-joo, I want to start fresh at the tail end of my career!"]
[Kim Hee-jin/Hyundai E&C: "When my senior told me, 'I want to retire on my own terms, not because of others,’ it eased my fears. That really gave me the courage to move forward."]
Now equipped with the confidence that she can do it, Kim Hee-jin expressed her excitement about forming a new 'Twin Towers' with Yang Hyo-jin.
[Kim Hee-jin/Hyundai E&C: "Since Lee Da-hyun, who left Hyundai E&C, had done so well, I will try my best to fill that gap in my own style."]
Kim Hee-jin, who stood at the center of cheers and support during her prime, now dreams of spending time with fans once again in Suwon.
["Thank you for loving Kim Hee-jin from IBK Industrial Bank for 14 years; I was happy because of you. I will work hard, so please watch over me kindly. Thank you."]
This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
