News 9

Brothers shine in baseball

입력 2025.06.20 (02:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Samsung Lions' rookie pitcher Bae Chan-seung is receiving a lot of love from fans with his impressive performance in his debut year.

His younger brother, Bae Da-seung, is also gaining attention as a promising power hitter, dreaming of playing together on the professional stage.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.

[Report]

From his debut match, Bae Chan-seung made Puig smile with his fastball reaching 155 km/h, and he set a tie for the highest speed record for left-handed pitchers in history during the game against Lotte Giants, making his appearance as a super rookie truly astonishing.

[Kim Jae-ho/Baseball Commentator: "156 km? Wow.... I think this is the first time I've seen something like this from a left-handed pitcher."]

Behind Bae Chan-seung's intense performance is the strong support of his family.

In particular, his younger brother Bae Da-seung, who is one year younger, has been a companion during Bae Chan-seung's middle and high school baseball days.

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "(My brother) was always on the same team as me and was with me on the field, so he is a huge presence in my life."]

Standing at 185 cm and weighing 90 kg, Bae Da-seung is the cleanup hitter for Daegu High School.

With a batting average close to .400, four home runs, and an impressive slugging percentage of .652, he boasts tremendous power-hitting ability.

[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "I like Samsung's Park Byung-ho. I think our styles are similar, and I would love to play together with my brother again."]

To support his younger brother, who needs to impress professional team scouts as a high school senior, the usually stoic Bae Chan-seung sent a warm message of encouragement.

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung: "Maintain your composure and keep working hard in the second half. Fighting! (Can you do a 'finger heart' for your brother?)"]

Bae Da-seung also responded with a heartfelt message.

[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "You're doing well now, but I think it would be great if you work a little harder and show an even better side! Fighting!"]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Brothers shine in baseball
    • 입력 2025-06-20 02:32:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Samsung Lions' rookie pitcher Bae Chan-seung is receiving a lot of love from fans with his impressive performance in his debut year.

His younger brother, Bae Da-seung, is also gaining attention as a promising power hitter, dreaming of playing together on the professional stage.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.

[Report]

From his debut match, Bae Chan-seung made Puig smile with his fastball reaching 155 km/h, and he set a tie for the highest speed record for left-handed pitchers in history during the game against Lotte Giants, making his appearance as a super rookie truly astonishing.

[Kim Jae-ho/Baseball Commentator: "156 km? Wow.... I think this is the first time I've seen something like this from a left-handed pitcher."]

Behind Bae Chan-seung's intense performance is the strong support of his family.

In particular, his younger brother Bae Da-seung, who is one year younger, has been a companion during Bae Chan-seung's middle and high school baseball days.

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "(My brother) was always on the same team as me and was with me on the field, so he is a huge presence in my life."]

Standing at 185 cm and weighing 90 kg, Bae Da-seung is the cleanup hitter for Daegu High School.

With a batting average close to .400, four home runs, and an impressive slugging percentage of .652, he boasts tremendous power-hitting ability.

[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "I like Samsung's Park Byung-ho. I think our styles are similar, and I would love to play together with my brother again."]

To support his younger brother, who needs to impress professional team scouts as a high school senior, the usually stoic Bae Chan-seung sent a warm message of encouragement.

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung: "Maintain your composure and keep working hard in the second half. Fighting! (Can you do a 'finger heart' for your brother?)"]

Bae Da-seung also responded with a heartfelt message.

[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "You're doing well now, but I think it would be great if you work a little harder and show an even better side! Fighting!"]

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나

‘최대 52만 원’ 소비쿠폰…언제 어떻게 받나
대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”

대통령은 지적, 국정위는 질책 …“업무보고 다시 받겠다”
장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보

장마 시작부터 폭우…중부 최대 150mm 예보
내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화

내란 특검, 김용현 전 장관 추가 기소…‘3대 특검’ 수사 본격화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.