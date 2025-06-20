Brothers shine in baseball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Samsung Lions' rookie pitcher Bae Chan-seung is receiving a lot of love from fans with his impressive performance in his debut year.



His younger brother, Bae Da-seung, is also gaining attention as a promising power hitter, dreaming of playing together on the professional stage.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with them.



[Report]



From his debut match, Bae Chan-seung made Puig smile with his fastball reaching 155 km/h, and he set a tie for the highest speed record for left-handed pitchers in history during the game against Lotte Giants, making his appearance as a super rookie truly astonishing.



[Kim Jae-ho/Baseball Commentator: "156 km? Wow.... I think this is the first time I've seen something like this from a left-handed pitcher."]



Behind Bae Chan-seung's intense performance is the strong support of his family.



In particular, his younger brother Bae Da-seung, who is one year younger, has been a companion during Bae Chan-seung's middle and high school baseball days.



[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "(My brother) was always on the same team as me and was with me on the field, so he is a huge presence in my life."]



Standing at 185 cm and weighing 90 kg, Bae Da-seung is the cleanup hitter for Daegu High School.



With a batting average close to .400, four home runs, and an impressive slugging percentage of .652, he boasts tremendous power-hitting ability.



[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "I like Samsung's Park Byung-ho. I think our styles are similar, and I would love to play together with my brother again."]



To support his younger brother, who needs to impress professional team scouts as a high school senior, the usually stoic Bae Chan-seung sent a warm message of encouragement.



[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung: "Maintain your composure and keep working hard in the second half. Fighting! (Can you do a 'finger heart' for your brother?)"]



Bae Da-seung also responded with a heartfelt message.



[Bae Da-seung/Daegu High School 3rd Year: "You're doing well now, but I think it would be great if you work a little harder and show an even better side! Fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



