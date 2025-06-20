News 9

Dodgers' Kim hits 4th double

입력 2025.06.20 (02:32)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball hit his fourth double of the season.

He is also ranked second in the National League in the Rookie of the Year mock voting, further establishing his presence.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

After starting in four games, Kim Hye-seong showed no hesitation when the pitch came to him.

The ball rolled quickly down the right field line; it was a hit that could have allowed the runner on first base, Edman, to aim for home, but the ball went over the fence and into the stands, resulting in a double.

With his fourth double of the season, he created an opportunity for the team to take the lead, and after a subsequent hit from the next batter, he scored, recording 1 hit and 1 run in 2 at-bats.

He performed well, but in the seventh inning, facing a left-handed pitcher, Kim Hye-seong was substituted again.

With a season batting average of .386, he has achieved 3 hits out of 4 at-bats against left-handed pitchers, including 1 home run, yet Kim Hye-seong's participation is being strictly managed.

Nevertheless, Kim Hye-seong's presence is becoming more evident in the league.

He ranked second in the Rookie of the Year mock voting, with 3 out of 34 experts giving him a first-place vote.

As local media began to highlight Kim Hye-seong's performance, Manager Roberts stepped back, stating he would give Kim Hye-seong more opportunities.

[Dave Roberts/Manager of the LA Dodgers: "I think that Hye-seong is doing a fantastic job. He's served a little bit over I think and played professionally over there in the KBO, so he's got a lot more professional at bats."]

On the other hand, Lee Jung-hoo dropped to the sixth batting order for the first time this season but went silent with 0 hits in 4 at-bats.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

