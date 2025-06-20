News Today

[News Today] Two-tier coupons to boost local economies

입력 2025.06.20 (16:02) 수정 2025.06.20 (16:03)

[LEAD]
South Korea's second extra budget of the year has cleared the Cabinet. At the heart of budget is a nationwide payout in the form of consumption coupons, worth 13 trillion won. Every citizen will receive them. The amount will range from 150 to 500 thousand won, with more going to vulnerable groups.

[REPORT]
Universal payout or selective payout.

The government's decision was a compromise.

All citizens will get a payout but the amount will differ.

The top 10% income earners will get 150-thousand won, roughly 109 U.S. dollars.

Those below the 10% will receive 250-thousand won or some 180 dollars while 400-thousand won or around 290 dollars will be given to those living in near poverty and 500-thousand won or 364 dollars for government subsidy recipients.

This means about 85% of the public will receive 250-thousand won.

People residing in 84 cities and counties designated as depopulated areas will each receive an extra 20-thousand won, or some 14-and-a-half dollars.

The payout ranging from 150-thousand won at the smallest and a maximum of 520-thousand won will be handed out in two installments.

Lee Jae Myung / President
This time the finance and other ministries seem to have adequately considered and combined the two options of universal and selective payout.

The coupons come in three different forms.

First there are local business vouchers, namely local currencies.

Prepaid cards will be issued at local community centers.

While one's own debit or credit card can also be used to receive the coupons.

The coupons can be used at traditional markets and stores operated by small business owners but entertainment venues and speculative businesses are excluded.

Kim Do-gyung / Restaurant owner
It helps a lot because the coupons can't be used at large retailers but small establishments like ours. I have high hopes.

Just like handouts given out during the pandemic, households' health insurance contribution will serve as the benchmark while detailed standards will be determined by reflecting factors such as the number of family members and wealth.

Lim Ki-keun / 2nd Vice Finance Minister
When the budget bill passes, we will seek all measures to roll out the payout within two weeks at the latest.

Though the timing of the extra budget bill passing in parliament is flexible, the payout could roll out as early as July.

