News Today

[News Today] Special counsel indicts ex-Defense Chief

입력 2025.06.20 (16:02) 수정 2025.06.20 (16:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The so-called "3 major special counsel investigations" continue to gain traction. And even before the full investigation teams are in place, one of the special counsels has already handed down the first indictment.

[REPORT]
Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, investigating the insurrection case, has added more charges against ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

It was the first indictment by an independent counsel, coming just six days after Cho was appointed.

He charged the former minister with obstruction of official duty by deception and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

These additional charges are seen as a means to prevent ex-Minister Kim from being released unconditionally. His detainment was to end on June 26th.

Earlier, the court had approved conditional bail for Kim as requested by the prosecution, but his legal team has appealed the court's decision.

Special Counsel Cho said that he had asked the court for a rapid merger and issuance of an additional detention warrant.

The independent counsel has also asked for 42 more prosecutors and 31 police officers to be dispatched to his team.

Meanwhile, cases involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee overseen by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki are ready to be investigated soon.

Min, the first one to fill up his team of deputy prosecutors, has kept up the visits to the Ministry of Justice, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and other agencies to ask for their cooperation.

Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
We talked about the prosecutors and the investigators to be dispatched and I asked for their cooperation.

Special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, in charge of looking into the allegations involving a marine's death, has recommended eight candidates for deputy prosecutor and started forming his investigation team.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Special counsel indicts ex-Defense Chief
    • 입력 2025-06-20 16:02:55
    • 수정2025-06-20 16:03:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
The so-called "3 major special counsel investigations" continue to gain traction. And even before the full investigation teams are in place, one of the special counsels has already handed down the first indictment.

[REPORT]
Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, investigating the insurrection case, has added more charges against ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

It was the first indictment by an independent counsel, coming just six days after Cho was appointed.

He charged the former minister with obstruction of official duty by deception and conspiracy to destroy evidence.

These additional charges are seen as a means to prevent ex-Minister Kim from being released unconditionally. His detainment was to end on June 26th.

Earlier, the court had approved conditional bail for Kim as requested by the prosecution, but his legal team has appealed the court's decision.

Special Counsel Cho said that he had asked the court for a rapid merger and issuance of an additional detention warrant.

The independent counsel has also asked for 42 more prosecutors and 31 police officers to be dispatched to his team.

Meanwhile, cases involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee overseen by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki are ready to be investigated soon.

Min, the first one to fill up his team of deputy prosecutors, has kept up the visits to the Ministry of Justice, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and other agencies to ask for their cooperation.

Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
We talked about the prosecutors and the investigators to be dispatched and I asked for their cooperation.

Special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, in charge of looking into the allegations involving a marine's death, has recommended eight candidates for deputy prosecutor and started forming his investigation team.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

코스피, 3년 6개월 만에 3,000 넘어 마감

코스피, 3년 6개월 만에 3,000 넘어 마감
회생법원, 홈플러스 회생 인가 전 M&A 신청 허가

회생법원, 홈플러스 회생 인가 전 M&A 신청 허가
수도권·강원 지역 호우주의보…비 피해 신고 이어져

수도권·강원 지역 호우주의보…비 피해 신고 이어져
김건희 특검팀, 법무부에 검사 <br>28명 추가 파견 요청

김건희 특검팀, 법무부에 검사 28명 추가 파견 요청
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.