[News Today] Special counsel indicts ex-Defense Chief
입력 2025.06.20 (16:02) 수정 2025.06.20 (16:03)
[LEAD]
The so-called "3 major special counsel investigations" continue to gain traction. And even before the full investigation teams are in place, one of the special counsels has already handed down the first indictment.
[REPORT]
Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk, investigating the insurrection case, has added more charges against ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.
It was the first indictment by an independent counsel, coming just six days after Cho was appointed.
He charged the former minister with obstruction of official duty by deception and conspiracy to destroy evidence.
These additional charges are seen as a means to prevent ex-Minister Kim from being released unconditionally. His detainment was to end on June 26th.
Earlier, the court had approved conditional bail for Kim as requested by the prosecution, but his legal team has appealed the court's decision.
Special Counsel Cho said that he had asked the court for a rapid merger and issuance of an additional detention warrant.
The independent counsel has also asked for 42 more prosecutors and 31 police officers to be dispatched to his team.
Meanwhile, cases involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee overseen by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki are ready to be investigated soon.
Min, the first one to fill up his team of deputy prosecutors, has kept up the visits to the Ministry of Justice, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and other agencies to ask for their cooperation.
Min Joong-ki / Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case
We talked about the prosecutors and the investigators to be dispatched and I asked for their cooperation.
Special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, in charge of looking into the allegations involving a marine's death, has recommended eight candidates for deputy prosecutor and started forming his investigation team.
