[News Today] AI helps find delinquent vehicles

[LEAD]
A staggering 88 billion won in highway tolls went unpaid last year. But a new AI route prediction system is making a difference. Introduced just last year, it's proving to be a game changer in tracking down delinquent vehicles.

[REPORT]
The office of the Korea Expressway Corporation's Chungbuk headquarters.

Information on vehicles that have repeatedly failed to pay toll fees is shown on the screen in real time.

Information on their routes and arrival times is analyzed by artificial intelligence and sent to the team in charge of collecting unpaid toll fees.

"The delinquent vehicle is now in West Cheongju. Let's get ready and go."

Soon after the crackdown officials arrive at the toll gate, the delinquent truck shows up.

The amount of its delinquent toll fees accumulated over two and a half years surpasses 5.8 million won around 4,200 US dollars.

Truck owner/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(There's no money left in your card. You're not paying toll fees. Will you pay them now?)
I'll wire KRW 1 mn first.

A passenger car parked in downtown Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province.

It is also a delinquent vehicle found by the AI system.

It is subject to seizure, because the driver has failed to pay more than 8 million won (around 5,800 dollars) in toll fees over three years.

Car owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
(We'll return your car if you pay within two weeks.)
Okay, take it.

The AI system that can predict the routes of delinquent vehicles was introduced in April last year.

Its accuracy in analyzing routes is twice as high as that of humans.

Kim Jae-woo / Korea Expressway Corporation
Thanks to the AI system, we can mobilize right away to crack down on vehicles.

The Korea Expressway Corporation plans to step up crackdowns using the AI system.

