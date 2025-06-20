News Today

[News Today] Japanese PM’s surprise appearance

입력 2025.06.20 (16:03)

[LEAD]
An event marking 60 years of normalized ties between South Korea and Japan were held in Seoul and Tokyo. In a celebratory event held in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba unexpectedly attended the event, showing his strong will to advance bilateral relations.

[REPORT]
An event hosted by the South Korean Embassy to Japan marking the 60th anniversary of normalization of Seoul-Tokyo diplomatic relations was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Ishiba Shigeru /Japanese Prime Minister
I want to expand S. Korea-Japan cooperation and pass down our bilateral exchanges to the next generation.

Emphasizing the future of the two nations' ties, the Japanese leader said he wants bilateral exchanges to continue in the next generation.

Ishiba Shigeru /Japanese Prime Minister
I can see a bright future in the vigorous exchanges between the people of the two nations and exchanges in the young generation.

The leaders of South Korea and Japan met for the first time two days ago in Canada, where they pledged to promote bilateral cooperation.

Lee Jae Myung/ President (June 17, S. Korea-Japan summit)
I hope that South Korea and Japan will cooperate in various fields and further develop their ties to a mutually beneficial level.

The Japanese prime minister's participation in the event is believed to reflect his commitment to improving bilateral relations, something he and President Lee Jae Myung agreed on at their first summit.

President Lee could not attend a reception hosted in Seoul by the Japanese embassy to Korea four days ago because he had to take part in the G7 summit, so he sent a video message.

That is why Prime Minister Ishiba's in-person participation in the reception is a gesture that exceeds conventional diplomatic moves.

