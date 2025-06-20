Monsoon hits hard

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the monsoon season kicks into full gear, heavy rains and strong winds are already causing severe damage.



Retaining walls have collapsed, homes and roads are flooded, and reports of destruction continue to pour in.



Choi Min-young has more.



[Report]



A retaining wall collapsed, burying parked vehicles under concrete and mud.



The roofs of the cars were crushed beyond recognition.



The incident happened at a military residence in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.



Overnight rains weakened the ground, causing the wall and fence of the parking lot to collapse and damage four vehicles.



Massive chunks of concrete tumbled down — a terrifying accident that narrowly avoided casualties.



[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: “I came out in the morning to drive to work and was shocked to see it.”]



In Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, a semi-basement home was flooded.



The residents tried to block the water with sandbags, but overnight rain still soaked the floors and walls.



Last year, they suffered flooding damage during the monsoon and had to redo the wallpaper and flooring, but with the same thing happening again this year, the residents are at a loss and speechless.



[Resident of Flooded House: “Even with the flood barrier, water still came in. This happens every rainy season. Unless we move, there’s no solution.”]



In Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang City, a man in his 60s was rescued after his car became submerged in a flooded underpass and nearby, a sinkhole measuring 10 meters wide, 4 meters long, and 1.5 meters deep opened near Ilsan Market.



Strong winds also caused damage throughout the day.



A 500-year-old zelkova tree — dating back to the Joseon Dynasty — snapped in Goyang, and in Gwacheon, a tree toppled onto a house roof.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



