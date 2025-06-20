Heavy rain batters Gangwon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Heavy rain of around 100 millimeters has caused damage in the Yeongseo region of Gangwon Province.



Roads have become submerged, and water has entered greenhouses.



Vehicles have also overturned on the wet roads.



Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the story.



[Report]



Amid the pouring rain, workers are busy draining water from the roads.



The heavy rain has turned the roads into a sea of water.



[Shin Taek-seon/Road drainage worker: "There was about 70cm of water. (Cars) couldn't pass through here, so we redirected them."]



Water has risen to nearly 20 centimeters in the greenhouses.



Farmers are anxious that the tomatoes, which have just begun to ripen, might be submerged.



They managed to drain the water only after creating a waterway with an excavator and shovel.



[Moon Young-joo/Tomato farmer: "It's devastating. It's the first time I've experienced this. I just thought, 'Oh, it's over.' I've never seen water accumulate like this in the fields."]



Today (6.20), heavy rain warnings were issued, and more than 100 millimeters of rain fell, especially in northern Gangwon.



Normally, this area has very little water flow and is used as a walking path.



However, as the monsoon rains began, water has been pouring down from the back, as you can see.



In Chuncheon, a passenger car overturned on a wet road, injuring the 40-year-old driver, and in Cheorwon, large trees fell one after another, blocking the road.



As rainfall intensified in the afternoon, Chuncheon Dam opened its floodgates for the first time this year, releasing 300 tons of water per second. Other dams along the Bukhan River system also took action in response.



Gangwon Province has deployed over 400 pieces of heavy equipment to key mountain passes and landslide-prone areas to prepare for falling rocks and other hazards.



This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.



