Monsoon lashes central Korea

[Anchor]



The rain clouds are expected to gradually move southward.



In the Chungcheong region, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder is forecasted to reach up to 180 millimeters.



Let's go to Daejeon.



Reporter Han Sol, it looks like the rain is quite heavy right now.



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at Gapcheon in Daejeon.



Daejeon has started experiencing significant monsoon rain since the afternoon.



As you can see, thin rain is continuing right now.



From this afternoon (6.20), a heavy rain warning has been issued for Daejeon, Sejong, and all of South Chungcheong Province.



So far, the highest amount of rain recorded is 87mm in Cheongyang, followed by 72mm in Boryeong, 68mm in Yugu, Gongju, 65mm in Hongseong, 41mm in Jeonui, Sejong, and 25mm in Daejeon.



Due to the monsoon rain accompanied by strong winds, around 2 PM today, reports have been received of fallen trees and safety measures taken for facilities in Sejong and South Chungcheong, totaling 69 cases.



This rain is expected to continue heavily overnight.



In the northern areas of Sejong and South Chungcheong, there may be very heavy rain of 30 to 50mm per hour.



The rain is forecasted to continue until tomorrow (6.21) afternoon, with 50 to 150mm expected in the southern areas of Daejeon and South Chungcheong, and in some places, more than 180mm.



In some regions, strong winds are also blowing, and a strong wind advisory is currently in effect for seven cities and counties along the western coast of South Chungcheong, including Yesan, Taean, Dangjin, Seosan, Boryeong, Seocheon, and Hongseong.



Due to the position of the stationary front, the areas and timing of the rain can change rapidly, so please stay updated with the latest weather information and forecasts.



This has been KBS News Han Sol from Gapcheon in Daejeon.



