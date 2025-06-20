News 9

S. Korea braces for heavy rain

[Anchor]

I reiterate that it is essential to be particularly cautious to prevent damage from heavy rain and strong winds.

Related agencies are also working on preparations for the rainy season, such as building temporary embankments and cleaning drainage systems.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the story.

[Report]

Last year, over 600mm of heavy rain fell in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, over two days.

The embankment collapsed, and mud flowed into semi-basement homes, turning them into a mess.

Returning to Paju after a year.

With this year's rainy season starting earlier than usual and heavy rain forecasted again, residents are on high alert.

[Villa Resident/Voice Altered: "Everything got flooded. So both families moved out. They couldn't live here. I'm quite worried. I wonder what will happen."]

To prevent the same damage from recurring, local governments have begun intensive inspections.

In Munsan-eup, Paju, where residents had to evacuate due to river flooding last year.

They have built temporary embankments with sandbags and large bags.

The fire department is checking drainage pumps and increasing patrols.

[Joo Seong-ryong/Paju Fire Department Firefighter: "There are areas that are much lower than the streams. We are focusing on those areas to prevent damage by patrolling...."]

The city of Seoul, which experienced record heavy rain in the summer of 2022, resulting in eight fatalities, is also tightening its vigilance.

In preparation for incidents where manhole covers may open due to backflow from heavy rain, they are inspecting pedestrian fall prevention facilities and checking if debris in drainage systems is blocking water flow.

[Park Jong-hyun/Team Leader, Nowon District Office Safety Traffic Construction Department: "If drainage doesn't work, roads and underground homes can get flooded. We usually clean 1-2 times before the rainy season."]

As the rainy season has begun, citizens also need to remain vigilant.

Residents in low-lying areas should evacuate immediately in case of nearby river flooding, and they should refrain from going out during peak rainfall times.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

