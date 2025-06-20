Lee pledges AI transformation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung, who has set the goal of becoming one of the 'AI three major powers,' attended the launch ceremony of the artificial intelligence data center held in Ulsan.



He emphasized the importance of fostering advanced industries such as AI, stating that our economy seems to be overcoming a crisis.



Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung made his first visit to an industrial site since taking office.



He visited Ulsan, where the largest AI-exclusive data center in the country will be established.



President Lee emphasized the importance of fostering advanced technology industries like artificial intelligence, stating that our economy is facing a crisis.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "It seems like we are overcoming a steep hill, as people say. Depending on our preparations, we could either move into a completely new world or fall back down from here."]



He also experienced artificial intelligence technology firsthand and took notes on the difficulties faced by business leaders.



[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "It is a matter of whether we will become a country that consumes and depends on others or a country that supplies and leads."]



President Lee promised bold tax benefits and regulatory innovations.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Just as the Gyeongbu Expressway led to the success of Korea's industrialization, I will build a highway for the AI era that will lead to the success of Korea's AI transformation."]



He also positively evaluated the establishment of large-scale data centers in regions outside the metropolitan area.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I expect this will greatly contribute to the balanced national development and revitalization of the local economy that our new government is focusing on."]



After the launch ceremony, President Lee made a surprise visit to a nearby market to meet with citizens.



The presidential office stated that the KOSPI index surpassing 3,000 today (6.20) is interpreted as a sign of expectations for the new government, and they feel a significant sense of responsibility given the high expectations from domestic and foreign investors.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!