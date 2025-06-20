News 9

Lee pledges AI transformation

입력 2025.06.20 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung, who has set the goal of becoming one of the 'AI three major powers,' attended the launch ceremony of the artificial intelligence data center held in Ulsan.

He emphasized the importance of fostering advanced industries such as AI, stating that our economy seems to be overcoming a crisis.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung made his first visit to an industrial site since taking office.

He visited Ulsan, where the largest AI-exclusive data center in the country will be established.

President Lee emphasized the importance of fostering advanced technology industries like artificial intelligence, stating that our economy is facing a crisis.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "It seems like we are overcoming a steep hill, as people say. Depending on our preparations, we could either move into a completely new world or fall back down from here."]

He also experienced artificial intelligence technology firsthand and took notes on the difficulties faced by business leaders.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "It is a matter of whether we will become a country that consumes and depends on others or a country that supplies and leads."]

President Lee promised bold tax benefits and regulatory innovations.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Just as the Gyeongbu Expressway led to the success of Korea's industrialization, I will build a highway for the AI era that will lead to the success of Korea's AI transformation."]

He also positively evaluated the establishment of large-scale data centers in regions outside the metropolitan area.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I expect this will greatly contribute to the balanced national development and revitalization of the local economy that our new government is focusing on."]

After the launch ceremony, President Lee made a surprise visit to a nearby market to meet with citizens.

The presidential office stated that the KOSPI index surpassing 3,000 today (6.20) is interpreted as a sign of expectations for the new government, and they feel a significant sense of responsibility given the high expectations from domestic and foreign investors.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee pledges AI transformation
    • 입력 2025-06-20 23:50:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung, who has set the goal of becoming one of the 'AI three major powers,' attended the launch ceremony of the artificial intelligence data center held in Ulsan.

He emphasized the importance of fostering advanced industries such as AI, stating that our economy seems to be overcoming a crisis.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung made his first visit to an industrial site since taking office.

He visited Ulsan, where the largest AI-exclusive data center in the country will be established.

President Lee emphasized the importance of fostering advanced technology industries like artificial intelligence, stating that our economy is facing a crisis.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "It seems like we are overcoming a steep hill, as people say. Depending on our preparations, we could either move into a completely new world or fall back down from here."]

He also experienced artificial intelligence technology firsthand and took notes on the difficulties faced by business leaders.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "It is a matter of whether we will become a country that consumes and depends on others or a country that supplies and leads."]

President Lee promised bold tax benefits and regulatory innovations.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Just as the Gyeongbu Expressway led to the success of Korea's industrialization, I will build a highway for the AI era that will lead to the success of Korea's AI transformation."]

He also positively evaluated the establishment of large-scale data centers in regions outside the metropolitan area.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I expect this will greatly contribute to the balanced national development and revitalization of the local economy that our new government is focusing on."]

After the launch ceremony, President Lee made a surprise visit to a nearby market to meet with citizens.

The presidential office stated that the KOSPI index surpassing 3,000 today (6.20) is interpreted as a sign of expectations for the new government, and they feel a significant sense of responsibility given the high expectations from domestic and foreign investors.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.