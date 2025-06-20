Slow aging diet

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the trend of 'slow aging' has become a hot topic, focusing on aging slowly and healthily.



In particular, eating well is key.



Young people in their 20s and 30s are also showing a strong interest in slow aging diets.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.



[Report]



Neatly prepared temple food made from beans and vegetables.



The front row at the tasting event is filled with young people in their 20s and 30s.



[Kim Yejin, Lee Shin-hyung, Jeong Won-young / Festival Participants: "Actually, we really like spicy food, but we thought it would be good to try eating healthily."]



Among the 15,000 people who pre-registered for this temple food festival, nearly 60% are in their 20s and 30s.



The background of this popularity is the trend of 'slow aging' diets focused on vegetables and whole grains.



[Hwang Hyun-jung, Park Yoon-ji / Festival Participants: "I think slow aging food is simple and allows us to eat healthily, which is why we are interested."]



The industry is also responding quickly.



Convenience stores have significantly increased the number of stores selling mixed grain products, and this year they have introduced ready-to-eat meals with whole grains that are popular among young people.



[Choi Chan-mi / Office Worker: "I eat salad for lunch. I want to live young, youthful, and long..."]



A food company launched a meal replacement product made primarily from barley last February, selling over 3.5 million packets.



The number of restaurants offering 'slow aging' options on delivery apps has nearly tripled in four years.



[Hong Kyung-hee / Professor of Food and Nutrition at Dongseo University: "Looking at those in their 20s and 30s, there are many single-person households, and I think the most lacking nutrient is dietary fiber. The emphasis on vegetable and fruit intake and whole grain consumption in slow aging diets seems to be helpful."]



However, experts caution that if one insists only on low glycemic index foods while trying to achieve slow aging, it could lead to another form of picky eating.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



