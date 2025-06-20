Heavy rain floods parts of Incheon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The rain that has fallen so far has particularly concentrated in Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri has covered the damage situation in this area.



[Report]



The road is covered with fallen earth.



It is so muddy and slippery that it is difficult to take a step.



This has been a recurring issue for several years whenever it rains, and this year again, it has become inconvenient to travel on the roads.



[Lee Gwan-joo/Goyang City: "The road is flooded, so traffic is impossible, and there’s a high chance of falling due to fallen leaves or mud. This has been going on for decades, and it still hasn't been resolved."]



Rainwater has also flooded a semi-basement house in Goyang City.



Although the water was drained with the help of the fire department, there is still a lot of rainwater on the floor.



Even attempts to prevent flooding are futile against heavy rain.



[Kim Jong-moon/Goyang City: "If it rains a little, it's okay. But when it pours heavily all at once, the water comes in, like from the bathroom or the sewage."]



In Incheon, more than a hundred damage reports were received today (June 20).



Houses and factories were flooded, and access to two roads, including the Airport Highway, as well as 12 walking paths around urban rivers, such as the Gulpocheon, was blocked.



Due to worsening weather in the West Sea, operations of 17 passenger ships on 14 routes, including ferry services to Yeonpyeongdo, were also suspended.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



