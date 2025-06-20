News 9

Seoul limits access to urban rivers

[Anchor]

Yes, in Seoul, access to a significant number of rivers is currently restricted due to the heavy rain.

Let's connect with reporter Kim Cheong-yun, who is at the Dorimcheon River, to find out about the current restrictions and weather conditions.

Kim Cheong-yun! The Dorimcheon River is also under restriction, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the Seoul Dorimcheon River behind me is still under restriction.

The river access points are blocked with safety tape, making entry impossible.

As of 6 AM today (June 20), a heavy rain warning was issued for all of Seoul, leading to the restriction of 29 rivers in the city. As of 8 PM, 13 of those restrictions have been lifted, leaving 16 rivers still restricted.

Seoul, which experienced very heavy rain of around 30mm per hour at one point, is now in a somewhat calmer state.

Accordingly, the heavy rain warnings issued for Seoul and Incheon have all been lifted as of 6 PM.

As of 8:30 PM, the cumulative rainfall in Seoul is 49mm, with Gwanak receiving the most at 86mm, followed by Eunpyeong at 74mm, Seocho at 54mm, and Gangseo at 68mm.

As the rain clouds move southward, a preliminary heavy rain warning has been issued for some areas in Gangwon Province and parts of Chungbuk and Jeonbuk Provinces.

With concentrated heavy rain expected in these areas overnight, thorough preparations against flooding are necessary.

[Anchor]

Yes, while the rain is a concern, the wind is also very strong today.

What is the situation now?

[Reporter]

Yes, I was surprised by the strong winds today when I was outside, as they were strong enough to flip my umbrella.

While the winds have somewhat calmed down now, a strong wind advisory is still in effect.

Currently, strong wind advisories are in place across various regions, including Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi, Chungnam and Jeonbuk Provinces, as well as Jeju Island.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that heavy rain accompanied by gusts will continue nationwide until tomorrow afternoon (June 21).

As there are concerns about damage from strong winds and heavy rain, we advise viewers to avoid going out if possible and to be cautious outdoors to prevent accidents.

This has been KBS News' Kim Cheong-yun reporting from the Dorimcheon River in Seoul.

