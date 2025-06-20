Korea, Japan mark 60 yrs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Sixty years ago, South Korea and Japan established official diplomatic relations.



In exchange for renouncing claims against Japan, South Korea received $800 million in economic support.



This money became the foundation for industrialization, but the incomplete resolution of historical issues has remained a source of conflict.



Since then, South Korea-Japan relations made significant progress with the 1998 Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration and the opening of popular culture.



The 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup marked a golden era, but issues such as territorial claims over Dokdo and visits to Yasukuni Shrine continued during this time.



In 2018, when the Supreme Court recognized the right to compensation for victims of forced labor, Japan reacted strongly, claiming it contradicted the spirit of the 1965 Korea-Japan Agreement, leading to ongoing repercussions.



As South Korea and Japan's diplomatic relations mark the 60th anniversary of normalization, they find themselves at another turning point.



KBS continues a series of reports examining the future of South Korea-Japan relations.



Today (6.20), reporter Kim Kyung-jin looks into the diplomatic stance of the Lee Jae Myung and Ishiba governments.



[Report]



In President Lee Jae Myung's message for the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan normalization, there was no mention of the 'past.'



[President Lee Jae Myung/June 16: "I hope for the stable and future-oriented development of Korea-Japan relations."]



President Lee, who has voiced criticism towards Japan, is being evaluated as having a more conciliatory approach than expected.



The atmosphere in Japan has also changed.



Prime Minister Ishiba broke expectations of not attending and participated in the 60th anniversary event held in Tokyo.



This is seen as a sign of expressing expectations for improving relations after assessing the Lee Jae Myung government.



[Ishiba Shigeru/Prime Minister of Japan/June 19: "I want to ensure that the exchanges that have continued so far are passed on to the next generation."]



With increasing uncertainties such as the U.S. pressure on allies for security cost-sharing, intensifying U.S.-China competition, and North Korea's advanced nuclear capabilities, the possibility of closer cooperation between South Korea and Japan is growing.



As the two leaders hold a summit to mark the 60th anniversary of normalization, there are predictions that a 'Lee Jae Myung-Ishiba dialogue' may be announced.



This would involve addressing historical issues separately from current matters, emphasizing the willingness for cooperation between the two countries.



There is a growing analysis that the Lee Jae Myung government will view Japan as a 'partner for future cooperation' rather than a 'past aggressor,' unlike the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Cho Yang-hyun/Professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy: "While the principle of addressing historical issues is important, there was a strategic judgment that we should prioritize cooperation with Japan from the perspective of maximizing national interests."]



However, there are concerns that if Japan does not show sincerity regarding immediate historical issues such as the Sado Mine memorial service, 'pragmatic diplomacy' may hit a wall due to domestic backlash.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!