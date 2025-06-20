50mm rainfall per hour forecast

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (June 20), heavy rain of up to 50 millimeters per hour has poured down in the central region.



It seems that this heavy rain will continue overnight, so it is a situation where we need to prepare well.



Meteorologist Kim Min-kyung will report on the areas and time periods where rain is expected to be particularly concentrated.



[Report]



The stationary front bringing the monsoon rain has become more distinct.



Radar images show the rain clouds of the stationary front, which has developed long along the low pressure system.



In the morning, heavy rain of more than 50mm per hour began to be observed in the central and northern regions, with around 150mm of rain falling today alone in the metropolitan area and northern Gangwon Province.



From the evening, as the low pressure retreats, cold air from the north is pressing down, causing the rain clouds to develop even more strongly.



As a result, heavy rain is expected to continue through the night.



An additional maximum of 60mm is expected in the already heavily rain-affected metropolitan area, up to 80mm in Gangwon, and around 180mm in the Chungcheong and southern regions.



The areas under heavy rain advisories are also expected to increase.



Strong winds, with maximum gusts around 20 meters per second, are currently affecting the west coast, where a strong wind advisory is in effect.



This is a forecast of heavy rain areas predicted by supercomputers by time.



First, until around midnight, heavy rain of more than 50mm per hour will pass through southern Gyeonggi, northern Chungcheong, and inland Gangwon.



After that, it will gradually move southeast.



From early tomorrow (June 21), it will mainly affect inland Chungcheong, Honam, and Yeongnam.



Due to the heavy rain, the landslide warning level across the country is at the 'caution' stage, so those in dangerous areas should check their evacuation plans in advance.



The stationary front is expected to move down to the southern coast tomorrow night, so Jeju and the southern coast will continue to experience monsoon rain on the day after tomorrow (June 22).



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



