KOSPI reclaims 3,000 mark

[Anchor]

The KOSPI has returned to the 3,000 level after 3 years and 6 months.

Expectations for government policies to boost the stock market are rising, and foreign investors are returning, leading to a breakthrough of the 3,000 mark.

This is a report by Song Su-jin.

[Report]

It started in the high 2,900s.

Although it fell to the 2,980 level, appearing to be in a bear market, it soon succeeded in rebounding and broke through the 3,000 mark around 10:45 AM.

The upward trend did not falter in the afternoon, and there was a sharp rise just 30 minutes before the market closed.

The index closed above 3,000 for the first time since December 28, 2021, marking a 3-year and 6-month gap.

While individuals sold, foreign and institutional investors bought.

[Ahn Il-chan/Head of Stock Market Division, Korea Exchange: "Foreign investors, who had been net sellers for nine consecutive months since August 2024, turned to net buyers at the end of May and have been expanding their buying in June, mainly focusing on the electric and electronic sectors and the financial sector."]

Among the top market capitalization stocks, Naver and SK Hynix showed strong performance.

Samsung Electronics could not surpass 60,000 won.

The KOSPI, which had been trapped in a range for the past three years, has turned upward since the beginning of the year and is on a roll following the presidential election.

The political risks that had been constraining our stock market have been alleviated with the launch of the new government, and the government's shareholder-friendly policies mentioning a 'KOSPI 5,000 era' and its commitment to revitalizing the capital market are increasing expectations.

[Park Hyung-jung/Economist, Woori Bank: "About 30 trillion won will be injected as a supplementary budget, which raises expectations for revitalizing the domestic economy. Moreover, the amendment to the Commercial Act is currently in progress. These factors are being combined comprehensively...."]

However, the expiration of the U.S. reciprocal tariff suspension next month and the worsening external environment due to the situation in the Middle East could be variables that lead to short-term adjustments.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

