News 9

Israel, Iran conflict escalates

입력 2025.06.20 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The level of conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating.

Israel has been continuously bombing nuclear facilities, and Iran has used inhumane weapons such as cluster munitions.

There are concerns that both sides are crossing the line.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

Bombs fall on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, causing a strong explosion.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has urged restraint in striking nuclear facilities with radioactive materials, but this site, suspected of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons, has become a target.

There is also a possibility that the Bushehr nuclear power plant along the Gulf coast was attacked.

If this nuclear power plant is destroyed and radioactive materials are released in large quantities, neighboring countries will face contamination of their water sources, leading to a shortage of drinking water within days.

[Alexei Likhachev/Russian Nuclear Energy Chief: "(The explosion at the Bushehr nuclear power plant) could be a disaster comparable to or perhaps exceeding all known nuclear accidents in human history."]

Iran retaliated by dropping 'cluster munitions.'

These inhumane weapons contain hundreds of small bombs within a single warhead, capable of causing mass casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

Iran stated that these cluster munitions struck residential areas near Tel Aviv on June 19 local time.

Today, Israel also bombed a nuclear weapons research facility, seemingly determined to uproot Iran's nuclear capabilities, while Iran launched missiles in retaliation, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas.

The intensifying conflict appears to be driven by political reasons, as neither side seems willing to back down.

For now, mediation by the international community, including the United States, seems to be the only solution.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel, Iran conflict escalates
    • 입력 2025-06-20 23:50:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

The level of conflict between Israel and Iran is escalating.

Israel has been continuously bombing nuclear facilities, and Iran has used inhumane weapons such as cluster munitions.

There are concerns that both sides are crossing the line.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

Bombs fall on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, causing a strong explosion.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has urged restraint in striking nuclear facilities with radioactive materials, but this site, suspected of producing plutonium for nuclear weapons, has become a target.

There is also a possibility that the Bushehr nuclear power plant along the Gulf coast was attacked.

If this nuclear power plant is destroyed and radioactive materials are released in large quantities, neighboring countries will face contamination of their water sources, leading to a shortage of drinking water within days.

[Alexei Likhachev/Russian Nuclear Energy Chief: "(The explosion at the Bushehr nuclear power plant) could be a disaster comparable to or perhaps exceeding all known nuclear accidents in human history."]

Iran retaliated by dropping 'cluster munitions.'

These inhumane weapons contain hundreds of small bombs within a single warhead, capable of causing mass casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

Iran stated that these cluster munitions struck residential areas near Tel Aviv on June 19 local time.

Today, Israel also bombed a nuclear weapons research facility, seemingly determined to uproot Iran's nuclear capabilities, while Iran launched missiles in retaliation, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas.

The intensifying conflict appears to be driven by political reasons, as neither side seems willing to back down.

For now, mediation by the international community, including the United States, seems to be the only solution.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.