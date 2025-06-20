Lee appoints bureaucratic experts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung conducted personnel appointments for vice ministers from the Ministry of Unification and the Ministry of Interior and Safety today (June 20).



The presidential office explained that professional bureaucrats were assigned to each ministry to ensure immediate results.



Reporter Lee Hee Yeon has the details.



[Report]



The appointments in the Lee Jae Myung government, which launched without a transition committee, are focused on 'practicality'.



The second round of vice minister appointments made today also considered expertise, with former and current bureaucrats being appointed.



For the Ministry of Unification, Kim Nam Joong, who has worked for over 30 years and served as the chief negotiator for inter-Korean talks, was selected.



The presidential office stated that his expertise in coordinating inter-Korean exchanges and summits was highly valued.



For the Ministry of Interior and Safety, Kim Min Jae, who has led local administration and balanced development tasks, was appointed as vice minister.



For the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, which faces challenges in future industrial transitions, Kang Hyung Seok, the head of the Agricultural Innovation Policy Office, was appointed, while Kim Sung Bum, the head of the Marine Policy Office, was selected for the vice minister position in the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, which has tasks related to relocation.



The person responsible for disaster safety response, which President Lee has emphasized, has also been appointed.



Kim Kwang Yong, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and Safety, was appointed as the head of the Disaster Safety Headquarters and is evaluated to have built expertise through various disaster safety experiences.



The presidential office explained that they have placed talents who can deliver immediate results in the ministries.



It is interpreted that the selection of bureaucrats is deemed useful not only in terms of expertise but also for the stability of the public service.



They plan to accelerate the selection of ministers as well.



The presidential office is conducting verification procedures for ministers, including those nominated by the public recommendation system, and stated that appointments that have completed verification could be announced before the Prime Minister's approval.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.



