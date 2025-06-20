Parties clash over PM pick

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has claimed that Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok failed to report assets worth hundreds of millions of won.



They questioned the source of his wealth, stating that his income over the past five years as a member of the National Assembly was only 500 million won, while his expenditures amounted to 1.3 billion won.



Kim has stated that he had additional income from book launch events and celebrations.



As the confirmation hearing for Kim approaches, the conflict between the ruling and opposition parties is intensifying.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



In November 2023, Kim Min-seok's book launch event.



["(Did you come from the party?) We are just from the district…."]



Kim explained that since entering the 21st National Assembly in 2020, he has had additional income from events like this book launch, speaking fees, and celebrations.



This is in response to the opposition's claim that his official income over the past five years consists solely of the 510 million won salary as a member of the National Assembly, while his expenditures were 1.3 billion won.



He stated that of the 800 million won difference, 200 million won was for his children's tuition, which he did not pay, and the rest was a 'typical amount earned by a member of the National Assembly during events,' promising to provide documentation to clarify this.



[Kim Min-seok/Prime Minister nominee/BBS Radio 'Kim Tae-seop's Morning Journal': "To summarize, everything will be clarified. There were celebrations, weddings, and two book launch events…."]



The People Power Party has urged for the withdrawal of his nomination and his resignation, claiming that if Kim's explanation is true, he intentionally omitted cash income from his asset report.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The candidate's life is, of course, riddled with allegations of collusion with sponsors and illegal funds."]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, which received a complaint regarding the asset allegations against Kim, has assigned the case to its investigation department.



The opposition has also raised additional suspicions that Kim's eldest son transferred to Jeju to qualify for an international high school while his ex-spouse was employed at a public institution in Jeju through connections.



The Democratic Party criticized, saying, "The People Power Party's cycle of humiliation disguised as personnel verification has reached the level of character assassination," and called for an immediate halt to the shameless politics that hinder national governance.



[Baek Seung-a/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "Rather than cooperating to normalize South Korea, you are trying to hinder the formation of the new government under the pretext of personnel verification. Do you have no conscience?"]



They pointed out that they hope the prosecution's investigation does not aim to block prosecution reform by taking Kim hostage.



Meanwhile, due to the failure of negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties, Kim's confirmation hearing will unusually be held without witnesses.



Additionally, due to the standoff between the parties, the report on the confirmation hearing of Lee Jong-seok, the nominee for the National Intelligence Service, which concluded yesterday (June 19), was not adopted.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min reporting.



