Geely eyes entry

[Anchor]



Amid the trade war with the United States, Chinese automotive companies are putting effort into exploring new markets.



Following BYD, the second-largest company, Geely Automobile, is also expected to enter the South Korean market soon.



Let's find out why they are targeting the Korean market and how advanced Chinese car technology has become through Geely's smart factory.



Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



In Huzhou, about 100 km away from Geely Automobile's headquarters.



The Geely Automobile Changxing Smart Base is revealed.



In the factory, over 2,000 automated machines, including robotic arms, are busily operating, making it hard to find even a shadow of a person.



["The two largest robots are working together."]



Every 60 seconds, a car is produced, literally rolling off the assembly line.



The company explains that robots and machinery exchange data in real-time, allowing them to raise the production automation rate to over 90%.



They are also developing key components such as engines, semiconductors, and fire-resistant batteries in-house.



[Liu Shengyu/Geely Automobile Quality & Production Technician: "End of this year, we plan to finish the research and development of 5-nanometer level car chip."]



Geely Automobile is accelerating its strategy to penetrate the Korean market with its electric vehicle brand, Zeekr.



Chinese media predict that Geely Automobile will land in the Korean market as early as the end of this year.



With concerns over excess production in China, the need for new markets has increased, especially to avoid the trade war with the United States.



[Wang Ruiping/Geely Automobile Senior Vice President: "Globalization direction cannot be stopped. Overcapacity. I don't think there exists too much overcapacity."]



Chinese companies sold 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles in overseas markets just last year.



If they successfully establish themselves in the challenging Korean market, China expects it will serve as a stepping stone for market expansion.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Huzhou, China.



