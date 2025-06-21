Gov’t halts key agency reports

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, which serves as the transition committee for the Lee Jae Myung administration, halted the prosecution’s policy briefing today (6.20).



The reason cited was that the briefing contained content contradicting the president’s key pledges.



Briefings from the Korea Communications Commission and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries were also suspended.



The committee stated this is part of a process to correct abnormalities.



Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.



[Report]



The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning sat down with the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Sim Woo-jung.



But the session was cut short after just 30 minutes.



[Lee Han-joo/Policy Planning Committee Chair: "I believe it is time for the prosecution to reflect on past mistakes and transform itself to meet the expectations of the public."]



It was reported that the prosecution presented content that contradicts President Lee Jae Myung's so-called 'prosecution reform' promises.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Policy Planning Committee Spokesperson: "The report seemed focused on expanding the prosecution's current authority, while key issues related to the president’s pledges were left out."]



This has been interpreted as resistance to President Lee’s reform agenda. The committee has demanded the prosecution resubmit its report with plans for separating investigation and indictment powers and preventing prosecutorial abuse.



The policy report from the Korea Communications Commission, currently led by acting Chair Lee Jin-sook, was also halted after 90 minutes.



It was criticized for not showing a willingness to strengthen the independence and public nature of broadcasting, and the attitude and responses of the staff were described as "really insincere."



[Hong Chang-nam/Policy Planning Committee Social 2 Division Head: "In an organization led by someone who seems to have little belief in democracy, I wonder if they brought a specific vision and plan for media policy suitable for the new government today..."]



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries briefing was also halted due to the alleged prior leak of report materials.



Citing a lack of reform will among the targeted ministries, the committee is pushing the public sector to start over and report again.



The committee emphasized, “This is not about taming agencies, but correcting what’s abnormal.”



KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



