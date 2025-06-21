News 9

Gov’t halts key agency reports

입력 2025.06.21 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, which serves as the transition committee for the Lee Jae Myung administration, halted the prosecution’s policy briefing today (6.20).

The reason cited was that the briefing contained content contradicting the president’s key pledges.

Briefings from the Korea Communications Commission and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries were also suspended.

The committee stated this is part of a process to correct abnormalities.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.

[Report]

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning sat down with the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Sim Woo-jung.

But the session was cut short after just 30 minutes.

[Lee Han-joo/Policy Planning Committee Chair: "I believe it is time for the prosecution to reflect on past mistakes and transform itself to meet the expectations of the public."]

It was reported that the prosecution presented content that contradicts President Lee Jae Myung's so-called 'prosecution reform' promises.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Policy Planning Committee Spokesperson: "The report seemed focused on expanding the prosecution's current authority, while key issues related to the president’s pledges were left out."]

This has been interpreted as resistance to President Lee’s reform agenda. The committee has demanded the prosecution resubmit its report with plans for separating investigation and indictment powers and preventing prosecutorial abuse.

The policy report from the Korea Communications Commission, currently led by acting Chair Lee Jin-sook, was also halted after 90 minutes.

It was criticized for not showing a willingness to strengthen the independence and public nature of broadcasting, and the attitude and responses of the staff were described as "really insincere."

[Hong Chang-nam/Policy Planning Committee Social 2 Division Head: "In an organization led by someone who seems to have little belief in democracy, I wonder if they brought a specific vision and plan for media policy suitable for the new government today..."]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries briefing was also halted due to the alleged prior leak of report materials.

Citing a lack of reform will among the targeted ministries, the committee is pushing the public sector to start over and report again.

The committee emphasized, “This is not about taming agencies, but correcting what’s abnormal.”

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov’t halts key agency reports
    • 입력 2025-06-21 00:05:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, which serves as the transition committee for the Lee Jae Myung administration, halted the prosecution’s policy briefing today (6.20).

The reason cited was that the briefing contained content contradicting the president’s key pledges.

Briefings from the Korea Communications Commission and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries were also suspended.

The committee stated this is part of a process to correct abnormalities.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.

[Report]

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning sat down with the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Sim Woo-jung.

But the session was cut short after just 30 minutes.

[Lee Han-joo/Policy Planning Committee Chair: "I believe it is time for the prosecution to reflect on past mistakes and transform itself to meet the expectations of the public."]

It was reported that the prosecution presented content that contradicts President Lee Jae Myung's so-called 'prosecution reform' promises.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Policy Planning Committee Spokesperson: "The report seemed focused on expanding the prosecution's current authority, while key issues related to the president’s pledges were left out."]

This has been interpreted as resistance to President Lee’s reform agenda. The committee has demanded the prosecution resubmit its report with plans for separating investigation and indictment powers and preventing prosecutorial abuse.

The policy report from the Korea Communications Commission, currently led by acting Chair Lee Jin-sook, was also halted after 90 minutes.

It was criticized for not showing a willingness to strengthen the independence and public nature of broadcasting, and the attitude and responses of the staff were described as "really insincere."

[Hong Chang-nam/Policy Planning Committee Social 2 Division Head: "In an organization led by someone who seems to have little belief in democracy, I wonder if they brought a specific vision and plan for media policy suitable for the new government today..."]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries briefing was also halted due to the alleged prior leak of report materials.

Citing a lack of reform will among the targeted ministries, the committee is pushing the public sector to start over and report again.

The committee emphasized, “This is not about taming agencies, but correcting what’s abnormal.”

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…<br>장마 시작되자 피해 속출

옹벽 무너지고, 500년 느티나무 부러져…장마 시작되자 피해 속출
밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…<br>예상 지역은?

밤사이 시간당 50mm 폭우…예상 지역은?
정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 <br>돌아온 ‘3천피’

정책 기대감…3년 6개월 만에 돌아온 ‘3천피’
이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”

이 대통령 “대한민국 깔딱고개 넘는 중…AI 대전환 이끌 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.